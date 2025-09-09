Head Of Gfgo Strategy
Ericsson AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-09
Ericsson AB
About the Opportunity
Are you a visionary leader with a passion for driving strategic transformation? We are seeking an experienced Head of Strategy to join our GFGO team and lead the development and execution of strategies that enhance digital and intelligent operations across our organization. This is a unique opportunity to make a significant impact by guiding our strategic direction and fostering innovation.
What You Will Do
* Lead Digital & Intelligent Operations Strategy: Develop and implement strategies that leverage technology to optimize operations and enhance decision-making capabilities across the organization.
* Drive GFGO Strategy & Process Improvement: Formulate and refine the overarching strategy for GFGO, ensuring alignment with our broader organizational objectives. Enhance the strategy development and execution processes to increase efficiency and collaboration.
* Support Unit-Specific Strategy Execution: Provide guidance and support to GFGO units in translating high-level strategies into actionable plans. Oversee implementation to ensure objectives are met and adjust plans as needed.
* Foster Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with leaders and teams across the organization to integrate GFGO strategies with broader goals and initiatives.
* Champion Data-Driven Decision Making: Utilize data analytics to inform strategic decisions, track progress, and refine strategies based on insights and feedback.
* Lead Change Management Efforts: Manage change effectively by ensuring stakeholder buy-in and support for strategic initiatives.
The Skills You Bring
* Strategic Vision: Proven ability to develop and execute complex strategies that drive organizational success.
* Leadership and Collaboration: Strong leadership skills with experience in managing cross-functional teams and fostering collaborative relationships.
* Analytical Expertise: Proficiency in data-driven decision making and the ability to translate insights into actionable strategies.
* Innovative Thinking: A forward-thinking approach to integrating advanced technologies into operations and driving continuous improvement.
* Effective Communication: Exceptional communication skills, capable of presenting strategies and insights to both internal and external audiences at all levels.
* Change Management: Experience in leading change initiatives and managing stakeholder engagement to ensure successful strategy implementation. Ersättning
