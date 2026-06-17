Head of Fraud Detection
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in leading people At Swedbank, we believe that successful leaders enable us to realize our strategy
Your responsibilities:
Overseeing fraud detection for both cards and payments
Define, implement, and continuously improve detection capabilities and performance
Lead fraud rules design and analytical development for cards and payments, balancing fraud risk mitigation, customer experience, and business impact.
Work with strategic direction of strengthening fraud prevention in Swedbank
Assessing and improving the performance of your team members
Building a diverse team with high level of team spirit and engagement
What is needed in this role:
Proven experience in leadership capabilities and the ability to quickly adapt and work in a transformative environment.
Knowledge about fraud prevention in Swedbank and experience from leading projects and teams.
Understanding how fraud prevention corresponds to the strategic direction, including customer protection and the prioritized goals for Swedbank on an overall level.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with fluency in English and Swedish
Understanding how to achieve results through others and take accountability for your team members' and the team's performance
Ability to assess and improve performance
Good communication and collaboration with others
Contribute to the team members' well-being and sustainable performance
Bachelor's or Master's degree
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"This is our team...
Fraud Prevention is a group-wide unit that works with all aspects of preventing fraud against Swedbank and its customers. Our approach is prevent-detect-respond, and all our units, across all home markets, work together to develop modern and effective ways to make banking safer. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do-we partner closely across teams and departments to strengthen fraud prevention efforts and ensure a secure and trusted experience for our Customers." Björn Johansson, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.07.2026.
Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Björn Johansson
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27167-19118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9967896