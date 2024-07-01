Head of Finance Sweden & Denmark
Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Västerås
2024-07-01
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB i Västerås
, Håbo
, Uppsala
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Head of Finance Sweden and Denmark to play an important role in developing the organization and to join our financial management team.
Etteplan - for the better!
As Head of Finance you will have overall responsibility of the financial management in Sweden and Denmark. You will be responsible for accounting and reporting as well as statutory filings, audits and business controlling activities in both Sweden and Denmark. You will be a member of the country management team and will report to the group CFO (based in our Finland headquarters) as well as to the country manager since we are a matrix organization. Together with the business managers you will drive the profitable growth and business improvements in both Sweden and Denmark. You will also lead the country finance team and develop their ways of working and competencies.
We are a technology service company with approximately 4000 employees around the globe with the aim of bringing people and technology together to make things better. Our shared forward focus keeps us on the lookout for the next breakthrough, whether it involves products, processes, or business. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, we aim to help our clients succeed in an ever-changing technological world. Our team of experts works closely with our clients to create tailored solutions that meet their unique needs and contribute to their long-term success.
You can read more at: We create solutions for smarter businesses - Etteplan
Are you a person that are active with a positive attitude? Are you a self-motivated person with a desire to continue the development of the business? Are you ready to take on a big responsibility to lead and drive the profitable growth and business improvements? Then this is an exciting opportunity for you!
The position
As Head of Finance Sweden and Denmark, one of the purposes is to provide insights to help decision making by analyzing drivers of performance and help build action plans to deliver on our targets and strategy, executing excellence. You will be working in close cooperation with line and project management and have an important role in business related decision making and steering.
Together with your team of nine employees you will have overall responsibility of the financial management in Sweden and Denmark.
Your main responsibilities include:
Manage and develop financial accounting and reporting processes including monthly and annual closings, forecasting and budgeting in Sweden and Denmark in accordance with the Group 's principles and guidelines. You will also provide high quality financial analysis.
Manage project controlling including accounting, profitability, follow-up and development of project control procedures.
Identify business improvement opportunities and conduct working capital management and cost control procedures.
Participate in financial system and process development projects.
Manage statutory accounting process and all local filings and cooperation with local auditors.
Ensure that internal controls and compliance are in place in Sweden and Denmark.
Support the business management in the financial integration of the acquired businesses.
About you
You have relevant Academic background (e.g. Master in economics) and a minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in mid-sized or global companies with responsibility for the accounting/controlling of an entity. As a person you are active, positive and self-driven.
To succeed in this role we expect you to have:
Good general understanding and hands-on experience in basic accounting processes (bookkeeping, month-end closings, cash and liquidity management, payroll).
Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English.
Experience in leading teams.
Knowledge of ERP and reporting systems and good MS excel skills is desirable.
To have own reporting personnel is desirable.
As a person, your core competences are:
Leadership - Leads, motivates and provide others with the power required to achieve common goals.
Structured - Organizes and prioritizes activities in an effective way.
Motivated - Actively seeks challenges and opportunities for development.
Stress-tolerant - Remains calm, stable and controlled in stressful situations.
Business minded - Understand and applies commercial principles in a good way.
Our offer
With us, you become a part of the wonderful group at the Finance Department in Västerås, who work together to support Etteplan 's operations in the best possible way. We have a cooperative culture and always encourage colleagues to have an open dialogue within the team. This is fantastic opportunity that offers you to become a part of creative, international corporate culture that constantly offers new ways to develop and grow.
At Etteplan we pride ourselves in working on high profile projects with impact that contribute to creating a safe and secure society. Becoming a part of Etteplan adds meaning and purpose to daily life as people benefit and enjoy that development projects we are involved in - and that is something we know our employees value greatly.
We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. Apply today and make a difference with us.
Contact and application
In this process, we collaborate with HRM. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Lars Anderberg at Lars.Anderberg@hrmab.se
or + 46 70 579 57 60, alternatively Axel Stubbing at Axel.Stubbing@hrmab.se
or +46 70 284 77 67.
Apply by submitting your resume and cover letter via HRMs website no later than the 18th of August 2024.
Interviews will be held continuously, and we recommend you submit your application as soon as possible. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hrm Affärsutveckling i Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556720-0117), http://www.hrmab.se/ Arbetsplats
HRM Affärsutveckling AB Jobbnummer
8779803