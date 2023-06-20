Head of European Sales
Hem is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Head of European Sales to drive our success and meet our growth ambitions in the European contract market. As the Head of European Sales, you will take charge of our contract channel, overseeing a team and leading the charge in expanding our market presence across Europe. You will be part of the Commercial Management Team, report to the Commercial Director and will work from the Hem HQ in Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and inspire the European Contract/B2B Sales channel, providing strategic guidance to a team consisting of 1 direct report and 9 Sales Agents.
• Develop and effectively communicate Hem's compelling value proposition in local markets, showcasing our unique approach and exceptional products to drive sales.
• Foster a culture of excellence by developing our sales processes and coaching individuals on representing Hem effectively, ensuring successful sales outcomes.
• Continuously build and strengthen our contract channel by creating a comprehensive sales toolkit, expanding our sales pipeline, securing new projects, and improving win rates.
• Collaborate closely with the Commercial Director to refine and enhance our sales methodology, ensuring alignment with our growth objectives.
• Cultivate and manage relationships with Hem's enterprise accounts in the European market, ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.
• Maintain regular and effective communication with our team and Sales Agents, promoting collaboration and maintaining a high-performance culture.
• Prepare and analyze detailed reports on sales activity, projects, sales pipeline, and other relevant KPIs to provide valuable insights for strategic decision-making.
• Conduct regular meetings with the team to drive project success and perform comprehensive performance reviews.
• Ensure accurate and up-to-date data management in our CRM system, optimizing efficiency and supporting informed decision-making and forecasting.
• Travel to local markets regularly, visiting Sales Agents and clients to nurture relationships and identify new opportunities.
• Actively seek market feedback and share insights with the Hem team to drive continuous improvement and innovation.
• Provide comprehensive product knowledge, effective storytelling techniques, and impactful use cases to empower our Sales Agents for successful sales outcomes.
Your Profile:
• A minimum of 5 years of sales experience in the design and furniture industry, with a strong network within A&D and Dealers.
• Proven experience in leading and inspiring teams, including at least 2 years of people management.
• Demonstrated ability to drive results through a structured approach and a well-developed sales toolkit.
• Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English, with knowledge of Swedish considered a bonus.
• Ambitious and thrive in a high-performance environment.
About Hem
Imaginative designs of obsessive quality.
At Hem, we believe great design can enrich lives. We're an independent design brand and platform for progressive thinking, inspiring the creative community through collaboration, innovation and experimentation.
We collaborate with vanguard designers and renowned European manufacturers in order to bring truly unique furnishings to those who won't compromise on design, quality or sustainability.
Founded in Stockholm in 2016 Hem collaborates with pioneering designer talent from around the world, including Faye Toogood, Sabine Marcelis, Kwangho Lee and Max Lamb. Ersättning
