Head of ESG
2024-03-18
About the company
group.one stands as a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting, and digital marketing services. With a client base exceeding 2 million, we are trusted by businesses worldwide to facilitate their success in the online sphere and we are experiencing significant growth of our global business!
Sustainability is paramount for group.one. Our mission is to create an inclusive, secure, resilient, and sustainable future for everyone, everywhere. 2022 was a significant year for us: we set the ambitious goal of becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2040. A critical part of this endeavour is reducing energy consumption where all group.one hosting is powered by renewable energy.
We are looking for a hands-on, practical leader responsible for defining and implementing group.one's ESG strategy globally, and positioning group.one as an ESG leader in our sector.
You will create an effective, coherent sustainability strategy that translates business objectives into tangible actions. You will work tenaciously, proactively and collaboratively to create alignment on data requirements across the group, pulling together disparate information in a dynamic and fast moving environment. You will be responsible for ensuring all reporting and assessment of ESG performance relative to the company's goals, as well as compliance with the relevant regulatory standards.
Comfortable with ambiguity, you thrive in complex, fast-paced tech businesses going through periods of significant change. You will be able to influence across the organisation as a trusted partner to senior executive, board and investor stakeholders, ensuring engagement and alignment all across the organisation. You will be relentlessly data focused, number oriented, and with a real eye for detail and problem solving, while being able to take a step back and look strategically at the holistic picture. First and foremost, you are a doer: proactive and resilient, you get things done.
Key Requirements
Knowledge
Hands-on experience with KPIs and Benchmark (ESG management certification preferred)
Demonstrable experience with ESG programs in a corporate environment, including working with reporting and ratings frameworks, is required
Demonstrable knowledge of ESG frameworks, standards and trends is required
Advanced skills in writing and report preparation are required
Project Management experience is required
Related experience in the technology sector is an advantage
Experience from fast growth international scale up business is an advantage
Experience from M&A and post-merger work is an advantage
Bachelor's Degree in Business, Finance or a related discipline, is required
Master's or graduate degree in ESG, CSR or a related discipline is required
Capabilities
Leadership experience
Roadmapping and project management / good with details
Strategic ability
Influencing skills
Very good communication (written and verbal)
High analytical abilities
High problem solving ability with a can-do attitude
High quality orientation
Motivation
Achievement and performance oriented
Self-started with a lot of drive and energy
Teamwork and collaboration
Values driven
Location
Flexibility is key for this role. While candidates from around the world will be considered, access to one of our offices is essential. Ideally, the candidate will be located at one of our offices in: Malmö or Stockholm hybrid, Copenhagen, Dortmund or Amsterdam. You will report to the Chief People Officer located in Malmö.
Application
True Search is handling the recruitment process for this role. To apply, please send your CV and covering note to matthew.noyes@truesearch.com
