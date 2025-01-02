Head of Engineering
Aloi AI AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aloi AI AB i Stockholm
The Role:
We are seeking an experienced and visionary Head of Engineering to lead our development team at Aloi. In this role, you will shape the strategic direction of our technology, drive product growth, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions. You will set the foundation for development excellence through best practices, mentorship, and collaborative leadership, helping Aloi revolutionize the legal industry with innovative AI-driven solutions.
Responsibilities:
Strategic Leadership: Define and drive the technical direction to enable product growth and innovation.
Software Design and Implementation: Oversee the design, implementation, and review of scalable and efficient software solutions.
Development Best Practices: Establish and enforce coding standards, best practices, and development policies to ensure high-quality outputs.
Team Leadership: Mentor and guide junior team members, fostering a culture of learning and continuous improvement.
Problem Solving: Address technical challenges with innovative solutions to ensure reliability, performance, and scalability.
Team Growth: Build and scale the development team as Aloi grows, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.
Who You Are:
A proven leader who thrives in building and scaling engineering teams.
Curious and forward-thinking, always exploring ways to innovate.
Passionate about mentoring and developing talent.
Detail-oriented with a commitment to delivering excellence.
A team player who values collaboration and shared success.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where your contributions make a significant impact.
Competitive compensation with significant stock options, offering a stake in the company's success.
Opportunities for professional growth and advancement in a rapidly growing industry.
A collaborative team of innovators dedicated to making a significant impact in the legal industry.
Join Us:
If you are a dedicated and inspiring Head of Engineering ready to lead a talented team and drive technical excellence, we want to hear from you. Apply now to join Aloi and help us build exceptional AI-driven solutions that revolutionize legal services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-17 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aloi AI AB
(org.nr 559469-6444)
Gumshornsgatan 2 B Lgh 1203 (visa karta
)
114 60 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9085136