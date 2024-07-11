Head of Electrical Engineering - Customer Order Engineering
Head of Electrical Engineering - Customer Order Engineering, MGT
Are you a leader at heart, with a passion for improvements, communication, and digitalization? Do you seek to steer a significant engineering team within our MGT delivery framework? If so, you may be the one we are searching for!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Manage the electrical engineering and project lead engineering, ensuring our deliveries meet customer expectations.
* Develop and implement strategies for the electrical department that sync with our overall goals.
* Set strategies and drive the development of skills for your team, global partners, and across Siemens Energy locations.
* Improve our processes, methods, and tools to reduce engineering hours.
* Collaborate with the standardization department, D&S, to position our products and tools as global market leaders.
* Initiate a data-driven workflow for engineering information, moving away from PDFs and paper.
* You will report to the Head of Customer Order Engineering, MGT.
What You Bring
* A strategic leader with a proven track record in management, demonstrating a keen interest in leadership, people development, and communication skills.
* An experienced professional in building networks and articulating your vision across different levels.
* An innovator who adopts new insights and cultivates a culture of diversity and courageous thinking.
* A respectful and considerate individual who values kindness and excels in listening.
* A committed leader who believes in empowering employees, knowing that well-trained teams are the cornerstone of client satisfaction.
* Familiar with engineering principles and our product range.
* A person with clear dedication is clear, who will be empowered to approach tasks in your own style.
About the Team
We offer you an exciting role where you are involved in the company's core business, gas turbine deliveries. You will lead Electrical Engineering & Electrical Lead Engineering in a very exciting time! You have 5 managers, some key users and a business developer reporting direct to you, in total you will have around 100 employees & externals in your organization. Apart from your own organization you collaborate and network with other Engineering teams, Bid Management, Procurement, PM and installation teams.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
