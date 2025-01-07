Head of Discipline to Arkitema
Are you an ambitious leader with a passion for people and residential and private buildings? Join Arkitema and play a pivotal role in driving excellence and sustainability in our architectural projects. Lead a talented team and shape the future with us.
Be part of the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow
This is an opportunity to be involved in and influence some of the most exciting projects in architecture in Sweden and across the Nordic region. You will have the chance to contribute to the development of our private property and real estate segment to the next level. You will be leading a team of talented architects and expand the team to strengthen our value proposition to our clients. The role implies national management and responsibility of the private property and real estate segment in Sweden.
As head of Residential Buildings your most important responsibility will be to lead, develop, and engage your team of architects located in Stockholm.
Your key activities will be:
Execute on the Arkitema's action plan and the strategy within private property and real estate business.
Act in projects as project manager, lead architect discipline lead and senior specialist
Day-to-day people management, recruitment and onboarding activities
Lead/support project teams for the undertaking of projects
Provide input to staff workforce planning
Setting clear targets and provide the foundation for performance and individual development of your employees
Overall responsibility for sales in close cooperation with our Business Development organization and other team members
Interact with Arkitema in Denmark and Norway as well as with COWI and its subsidiaries Projektbyrån and AEC
Your skills. Our team. Together we create the future Like us, you believe that leadership success comes from setting a clear and meaningful direction for your team and supporting them in taking ownership of their work. You delegate responsibility and ensure an open and safe dialogue, and you coach your team to achieve their aspirations through constructive, fact-based feedback. Attracting and nurturing a diverse group of high-potential team members is at the top of your agenda, as is creating an inclusive, caring and trusting culture in your team.
On top of that, you will have:
Relevant academic education such as a master's degree within architecture or equivalent qualification.
Strong leadership skills in leading teams for complex proposal and contract preparation
A business-oriented mindset and capacity to build client relationships.
A network of potential clients and partners to grow Arkitema's business.
Exceptional communication skills in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
A place to work and so much more
Arkitema Sweden is a subsidiary to COWI AB. Arkitema was founded in 1969 in Aarhus, Denmark. Today, Arkitema is part of COWI Group, and have over 650 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark that works within architectural services. In Sweden, the offices are in Gothenburg and Stockholm. We work in both small and large, complex projects and have specialist knowledge in education, healthcare, office/energy/industry, culture and landscape architecture.
As a part of COWI, we believe in investing in our employees' growth and development. Join our global team of experts and be part of shaping the future of society. We offer opportunities to work on both local and global projects, learn from the best, and contribute your expertise to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues.
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been waiting for, don't hesitate to apply! Travel within Sweden, Scandinavia, and internationally may be required.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and competencies.
If you have any questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to SVP Digital, Management & Architecture, Peter Ekdahl prek@cowi.com
or Talent Acquisition Specialist, Sara Kuikka srki@cowi.com
We look forward to receiving your application!
