Head of Digital & IT at Volvo Energy
2023-09-05
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team at Volvo Energy as Head of Digital & IT
What are we looking for in this specific role?
Main responsibilities will be:
Set up digital tools and data services
Establish the digital & IT platform
Foster a data-driven organizational culture, leveraging existing Group's assets.
Build and engage a diverse, high performing and competent team and easy to do business with.
Establish ways of working with cross functional team
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches, and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading strategic discussions.
Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to learn and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful
Master of Science in computer science or equivalent
Minimum 15 years management experience as a Digital & IT leader
Minimum 15 years of experience working in a global organization (Experience working in Asia is seen as a big benefit)
Good ability to work with senior and multiple stakeholders
Strong in change management and project management
