Head Of Digital Marketing To Weekday
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Grafikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves. We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology.
We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Collaborating locally and globally, with creatives of all kinds, to build a genuine bond and strong communities. Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
Apply for the role as Head of Digital Marketing and be a part of our amazing team!
Job Description
As Head of Digital Marketing your will play a vital part of our Customer Experience team at Weekday. We work in a multi brand setting managing several brands such as Monki and Cheap Monday in addition to Weekday. You overall assignment is to drive and lead our Digital Marketing business and team to secure outcome in accordance with short-/long term growth ambitions for all our brands The team consist of 10 people (excluding head of digital marketing) and are covering the following channels and disciplines: - Organic Social, Paid Social, SEM, Affiliate, CRM and PR.
You will be responsible for:
Drive and set the overall digital marketing and media strategy for our brands to meet our company goals.
Set KPIs and steering models/frameworks to enable channels owners to drive strong performance in their channels throughout the full brand funnel to secure both long term growth of the brand as well as short-term selling
Own and drive our media budget to create best results in accordance with company growth plans and follow up on spend vs results monthly.
Set briefs for larger marketing campaigns and ensure marketing activities are truly digital/social first and reaches set targets (KPI 's) and purpose
Be a key stakeholder in developing our brands and reach marketing excellence
Work collaborative with CX management team to set the commercial planning and enable cross functional work across the team and departments to enable/deliver a strong experience in our channels that engage our customers and grow our customer base
Secure insights and foster a learning culture to constantly further develop how we meet our customers in the best and most relevant way
Continuously improve processes, ways of working (internal and external) and collaboration with other teams
Develop the team and support the growth of people
Qualifications
6+ years proven experience from a similar role within consumer facing marketing.
Preferable to have experience from global marketing and managing media budgets on a global level
Bachelor's degree in marketing or similar field.
Broad and proven experience in driving successful marketing activations across channels and the media funnel (both brand and performance marketing)
Leadership experience from driving teams and developing people
Strong communicative skills supporting you to communicate both strategically and efficient
A strategic as well as hands on salesmanship attitude
High ambition, drive and innovative approach to reach results
Have a curious and constant learning approach to continuously keep yourself updated within your area of expertise and responsibility
Collaborative skills enabling strong cross-functional work
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English is a must
Having an open mind about people and the world around us creates a responsible, relevant and inclusive workplace. At Weekday it's natural to be yourself and respect others for who they are. We support, encourage and help each other in our daily work always with our values in mind. Our success is based on our people and each employee is an important part of our business and culture.
At Weekday we have high expectations on our employees, as we are sure you have on us as an employer. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity and engagement.
Additional Information
This is a maternity leave temporary position, starting as soon as possible. This position is located at the Weekday Head Office in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) as soon as possible, but no later than the 6th of August. All interviews will be held after the ad has expired!
Please note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Åsögatan (visa karta
)
103 16 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
7934271