Head of Development IT B2C FMC - Telenor Sverige AB - Chefsjobb i Stockholm
Head of Development IT B2C FMC
Telenor Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
We are looking for a passionate and servant leader to join our IT Division. Telenor is rapidly heading towards the digital future and we are looking for people with a natural proactive drive who wants to make a difference. Read more about Life at Telenor here.
What you'll do
The IT Division of Telenor Sweden is on an ambitious transformation journey, to enable Telenor being the fastest from insight to impact. Part of the transformation has been about organizing in value chains hand-in-hand with our Business parts, implement & adopt a Telenor-fit agile way of work, as well as building a complete new BSS-stack based on TM-Forum Open Digital Architecture. In the Fixed and Mobile Convergence (FMC) Tribe, we are building a new, modern, and fast-paced software development organization with a mission to transform our core and build a world class business support system to support smooth customer journeys. The FMC Tribe as of today consists of 50 employees and approx. 80 consultants.
In this role you will have the overall responsibility for the budget (OPEX & CAPEX), people and vendor engagement within the FMC Tribe. All +10 FMC-squads work in an agile cross-functional DevOps setup. Together with your Management Team, you ensure that we have the best people, the right knowledge, and the best operative model to deliver and maintain a world class BSS system enabling FMC, digital customer interactions, automated internal processes, and rapid product development. You will collaborate closely with other IT and Business Tribe Leads, Product Owners as well as stakeholders within Telenor Sweden and Telenor Group. This role reports to CIO and is part of the IT Management Team of Telenor Sweden.
Who are you
To be successful in this role we believe that you have at least five years servant leadership experience, managing other managers, within agile software development combined with IT Transformation. You are passionate about business and people - shaping the IT B2C FMC Tribe by setting clear direction as well as sponsoring and actively supporting a cultural shift from reactively accepting requirements to actively engage in the team mission. We believe that you are highly skilled in stakeholder management and that you are great in building a strong and solid network within the organization. You have strong communication skills as well as change management skills combined with a challenger mind-set where you continuously strive to improve and find better ways of working. You are fluent in Swedish as well as in English.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, be able to leave/pick up the kids from school, work from home when you need to? This is no problem if you make sure your team is happy and you perform and deliver your work.
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence.
Come join us now
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Janne Aalto, interim CIO Telenor Sweden: Janne.Aalto@telenor.se Don't send your CV by mail - these will not be evaluated.
Location: Stockholm
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments.
Sökord
Sökord