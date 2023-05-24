Head of Cyber Defense Center (CDC) Engineering
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2023-05-24
The Head of Cyber Defense Center (CDC) Engineering will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, and maintenance of the systems and services enabling effective SOC operations. The CDC Engineering team manages detection engineering concepts, playbooks, alert design, and tuning. Levering automation and orchestration whenever possible. Implementing machine or human driven anomaly detection
This position will serve as member of the CDC management team, collaborating with other leaders to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of cyber defense center operations.
Main Responsibilities:
Develop and implement cyber defense detection strategies and processes that meet the needs of the organization.
Lead the design, development, testing, and maintenance of cyber defense center systems and processes.
Ensuring stability and scalability of CDC tool operations. Partnering and aligning requirements with key stake holders in other technology teams.
Manage the CDC engineering team, providing leadership, guidance, and support to ensure successful delivery of CDC engineering projects.
Collaborate with other teams, such as threat intelligence, security operations, and incident response, to ensure that CDC engineering processes are aligned with broader cyber security goals.
Continuously monitor cyber defense processes and systems to identify opportunities for improvement and optimization.
Ensure that all cyber defense-related activities comply with industry best practices, legal and regulatory requirements, and internal policies and standards.
Establish and maintain relationships with vendors and partners to ensure the organization has access to the best cyber defense-related tools and technologies.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in cybersecurity, with a focus on cyber defense engineering.
5+ years of experience in a leadership role, managing teams and projects.
Proven experience in developing and implementing cyber defense strategies and processes.
Strong knowledge of cyber defense tools and technologies, such as SIEM, EDR, and threat intelligence platforms.
Experience with network security, endpoint protection, and cloud security.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and resolve complex technical issues.
We are looking forward to reviewing your application!
Union Representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg +46 73 9025071
