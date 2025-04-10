Head of Cyber Defense Center - Crew Hosting
2025-04-10
What you'll do
We are seeking an experienced Security Professional with a strong background in Enterprise Security and experience in implementing and maintaining security compliance standards like ISO 27001, SOC 2, etc
As a Cybersecurity Network Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of our organizations information and technology assets
You will be security focal for the team, providing leadership and expertise in security-related projects, incident response, and ongoing security operations
This role requires a deep understanding of security principles and technologies, as well as the ability to assess, design, and implement security solutions
Security Infrastructure Management:
Manage and maintain security infrastructure, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, EDR solutions, VPNs, and security monitoring tools.
Ensure that security systems are up to date and configured to meet industry best practices and compliance requirements.
Incident Response and Forensics
Lead incident response efforts, including investigation, analysis, and resolution of security incidents.
Conduct digital forensics and analysis to determine the root cause of security breaches.
Initiate Incident Response exercises and trainings
Security Policies and Compliance:
Develop and enforce security policies, standards, and procedures in alignment with industry regulations and best practices.
Conduct security audits and assessments to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Maintenance and continuous improvement of ISO 27001 and similar standards within the organization. This includes developing and maintaining policies, procedures, and controls.
Threat Intelligence:
Monitor emerging threats and vulnerabilities and adjust security measures accordingly.
Documentation:
Maintain detailed documentation related to security configurations, incident response procedures, and security policies.
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Minimum 7 years of experience in enterprise security.
Strong knowledge of Hosting Jeppesen Crew Solutions
In-depth knowledge of ISO 27001 standards and a track record of implementing and maintaining them within an organization.
Strong knowledge of security technologies, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, encryption, and SIEM solutions.
Strong understanding of information security principles, risk management, and security technologies.
Relevant industry certifications (eg, CISSP, CISM, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor/Implementer) are highly desirable.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work with cross-functional global teams, senior management, and external auditors.
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills to address complex security issues.
The ability to stay up-to-date with evolving security threats and industry best practices.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
