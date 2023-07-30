Head of Content Productions, Global Marketing - Volvo Cars
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
You want an exciting career that contributes to positive change. So, what's your next move?
Imagine being part of the most exciting industry on the planet. Our future is all about tech - electrified and eventually self-driving cars, totally connected to people's everyday lives.
Some of the most exciting actions are within the Global Marketing organisation, which oversees all of Volvo's marketing to ensure the flawless development and execution of world-class communications.
Global Marketing
We are a global organization that supports our short-term sales ambitions and our brand building aspirations to drive long term growth and to prepare ourselves to become a Direct-to-Consumer brand.
The team is responsible for global marketing activities covering marketing strategy, content creation and campaign management, media, mar tech, direct digital (CRM), channel marketing, in-market as well as for the internal car support team. The organization is geographically dispersed and divided into two distinct areas - the marketing operational teams (focused primarily on regions and markets) and the functional teams delivering on specific subject areas (media etc..) steered by leaders via teams across the globe.
We are strongly KPI and marketing metrics oriented, looking for best targeting and less waste in marketing budgets. We appreciate directness, pro-activity, transparency and sharing, welcoming local teams to contribute with local market integration into global plans.
Head of Content Production
Head of Content Productions leads our production team with securing content fit for platforms and purpose for global usages and channels. You are responsible for production executions and transcreation for all market individual's needs, today at least 22 EMEA markets +25 languages.
You are heading up a team of 10+ people consisting of graphic designers, copywriters, producers, and content operation. All to support smooth and efficient production. If you're a structured, organised and project-oriented person and quality control of your own and other's work. You're meticulous in your hunt for typos, misplaced pixels, and anything less than perfect. You have strong planning and people skills used to managing multichannel content productions for multiple markets plus well familiar with having a data driven approach to optimizing/evaluating content performance.
Since this is a leadership role, we see that you are a born leader with proven leadership experience in agencies, inhouse and international companies preferably in matrix mix organization then...
You are a born content producer a self-starter with a collaborative personality, and we believe you have the following skills and attributes:
• Team Leadership and international experience
• Enthusiastic and positive thinker
• Planning and budgeting expert
• Well experienced with KPI and content metrics for evaluation of success
• Data driven approach to content creation
• Solid general knowledge of the digital landscape, with keen interest in its future
• No problems multitasking plus managing team and staying calm under pressure. You 'll be managing a high-volume content serving a global setup.
• Fluent English speaking and writing
You are a person used to work in an organizational transformation journey shifting and challenging the traditional way on how to produce and create content fit for platform and purpose, with continuous updates and iterative approach to test, learn and tweak. Scaling, producing, and automating content is something that comes natural for you with a passion for innovative solutions with modern content production tools, feeds, API, dynamic solutions and have been part of your previous roles.
You constantly seek for improvements and qualitative outcomes and used to be working with briefs with tight correlation with planning teams and paid executions with serving both specialist functions as well as marketing operational teams with market responsibility. You are a strong team leader who can motivate the team used to leading a newly shaped team being active and in detail.
Desired Experience
You have strong marketing experience with team leadership involved, where you have been working with international marketing teams and agencies/in-house agencies to deliver results. You have extremely strong content production knowledge, scaling and producing high-volume content across a global setup. Further, have strong media experience and e-com experience to keep up to date in serving/understanding content needs and placements.
Let's get to know each other!
Welcome to apply by the latest on the 27th of August 2023. Please note that in Sweden we are in the midst of vacation and we will start the first interview round after the last application date.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
.
Placement: Stockholm or Gothenburg. Please submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66318-41750824". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lotta Ericsson 0731501785 Jobbnummer
7994194