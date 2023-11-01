Head of Consumer Experience
We are looking for an experienced product leader passionate about incorporating human-centered perspectives into digital product and service visions and strategies, emphasizing an end-to-end journey mindset. You are passionate about ensuring UX is a consistent part of the development process, throughout the digital product and service lifecycle. You see it as a personal mission to drive UX maturity and increase the wider organization's understanding of UX and how and when to employ UX resources and methods in the service of business goals.
You will be:
Own and set the overall consumer domain roadmap, vision, and KPIs together with your team team and key stakeholders
Work closely with the Engineering manager of the domain to set a joint staffing plan and ways of working and review the domain budget
Coach your team members in ways of working and daily work
Be the expert in your product domain and drive strategic communication toward senior management
Follow the market & competition landscape closely
Set up a clear plan on how to work with Qualitative & quantitative insights to improve your product domain quality
You are:
Experienced in building fantastic products your customers have loved
Experienced in building strong, agile, and consumer-focused product teams
Experienced of working in a fast-moving environment/scaleup
Experienced of working within the financial industry, where any experience of lending products is a great advantage
Qliro is the place for curious, passionate people who love collaboration. Together we have the power to create wow in everything we do. Feel comfortable being you, bringing your own unique perspectives. At Qliro there is a place for you whoever you are. Differences are a strength. We love flexibility and remote work, we also believe in the power of meeting in real life. With a mix of working remotely and collaborating in the office, we believe in a flexible workplace that suits you and Qliro.
