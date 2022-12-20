Head of Compliance to AniCura
We are looking for our new Head of Compliance that will lead and further develop AniCura 's compliance function! AniCura is a family of well-known animal hospitals and clinics specialised in veterinary care for companion animals. Born out of the idea that sharing resources creates opportunities for better veterinary care, the company was established in 2011 as the first merger of companion animal hospitals in the Nordic region. Today AniCura is a role model within specialised veterinary care and a valued partner for pet owners and referring veterinarians across Europe.
About the role
In this role you will be responsible for developing and pursuing the broad and expanding compliance agenda for a multi-national and rapidly growing group of companies in the pursuit of creating a better world for pets. Compliance areas in scope include e.g. data privacy, business ethics, regulatory and policy compliance. The Head of Compliance reports to the Chief Legal Officer but works with a very high degree of autonomy and responsibility for the compliance area. The role works closely together with stakeholders on all levels of the AniCura organisation as well as
key stakeholders within the Mars organization. The role includes being line manager to one direct report (Compliance Expert).
Your key responsibilities will include:
* Leading development and implementation of compliance strategies and processes to mitigate compliance risks.
* Monitoring and understanding existing and proposed external and internal requirements and processes and prioritizing key risk areas in setting and pursuing the AniCura Group 's compliance strategy.
* Using best practices and knowledge of internal and external business issues to develop shared tools/materials/communications and implementing compliance requirements and ways of working across AniCura.
* Developing and coordinating compliance training and awareness across clusters, countries, clinics and support functions.
* Influencing key stakeholders within all levels of AniCura and Mars regarding policies, practices and procedures.
* Supporting clinics, countries clusters and support functions with compliance-related questions and challenges.
* Advising in the negotiation of Data Processing Agreements.
The role is currently based in Stockholm but alternative locations such as Amsterdam or Munich can be considered. The position involves business travel from time to time. The position is full-time and permanent.
You are expected to have:
* Master of Science in Law, Business Administration, Economics or other similar education.
* Broad and significant experience from compliance work in an international group of companies.
* Broad experience with stakeholder management and senior leaders in an international setting.
* Ability to find pragmatic solutions to complex challenges.
* In-depth knowledge of GDPR and other disciplines within the compliance field.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish and ideally an additional European language.
* Strong project and change management skills.
* Line manager experience preferable.
You as a person:
As a person we believe that you are structured and methodical with an analytical and commercial mindset. You are self-propelled with a strong inner drive and thrive in a fast-paced, ever changing and truly international business environment. You can combine sound judgment and integrity with effectively managing expectations from different stakeholders within the AniCura and Mars organizations. You are a trusted advisor to senior leaders and have a proven ability to prioritize and adapt strategies to changing external and internal environments.
You have the ability to translate complex legal and other requirements into tangible and comprehensible concrete actions and processes that the organization can - and wants to - adhere to. It is likely that you have a passion for pets and enjoy working in an entrepreneurial
environment with a high pace and opportunity to make an impact.
Application:
In this recruitment process, AniCura s supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning. Interviews will be carried out as applications (in English) are received so please apply as soon as possible.
For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Helena Woodcock.
About AniCura
AniCura offers a wide range of high-quality medical services covering preventive and basic health care as well as advanced diagnostics, internal medicine, intensive care, surgery and orthopaedics. AniCura also provides rehabilitation, physiotherapy and dietary advice and offers selected pet food and care products. AniCura provides modern, high-quality veterinary care for pets at over 500 European locations and creates peace of mind for pet owners through excellent access and patient safety. Every year, AniCura 's 8,000 passionate veterinary professionals attend to three million companion animal patients. AniCura is a trusted training and referral body. Since 2018, AniCura is part of Mars Veterinary Health, a family-owned company focused on veterinary care. Ersättning
