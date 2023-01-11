Head of Compensation & Benefits - SMS (Flexible Europe)
Sandvik is on an exciting journey of growth, digitalization and increased sustainability. Through innovation, agility and inclusive collaboration, we're building the new digital era of manufacturing. Adding your strategic mind and customer centric outlook, we are ready to lead this work, raise the bar higher, and enforce our market leading position.
At our business area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS), we hold an exciting multi-brand portfolio with some of the strongest brands of the metal cutting market. We employ about 18,000 brilliant minds worldwide, and in 2021, sales were approximately 37 billion SEK (including business area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions).
We're now looking for an experienced, driven, and forward-thinking Head of Compensation & Benefits to join us in an exciting position where you'll take the responsibility for global Compensation & Benefits throughout our business. Are you ready to embark on an exciting career, where you get to support our ambitious strategy execution by driving Compensation & Benefits in a truly global arena?
Your mission
As our Head of Compensation & Benefits, you lead a team of experienced and specialized Compensation & Benefits professionals and work closely with other Business Area Compensation & Benefits managers, division HR managers, and other key business stakeholders, to make sure that our global compensation and benefits strategy is in place and executed within SMS. You take a lead for the work connected to the Sandvik job architecture, are accountable for executive compensation and oversee strategic planning and design of all annual compensation programs - like the annual salary review, bonus setting and pay out, and ensure all programs align to our company culture and values. As we have a strong growth agenda, you also support the business HR in related M&A activities and post integration strategic support in the area of Compensation & Benefits. You provide consultation on compensation packages for new hires and internal transfers as needed and review salary increase proposals to secure market competitiveness.
Keeping up with market trends and best practices in the area of Compensation & Benefits is important, and in a proactive way you share your knowledge and insights with stakeholders at all levels - creating education, communication, and implementation material that are consistent across countries, yet locally relevant. To take us to the next level, you drive constant improvements and respond to changing business needs.
You report to and act in close collaboration with the Vice President & Head of Human Resources at Sandvik Machining Solutions and having a dotted line to the VP Compensation & Benefits at Sandvik Group. You're a valued member our global Compensation & Benefits Forum and the SMS HR management team. You'll be located at our Headquarters in Stockholm or other Sandvik location in Europe. You lead a team of 8 regional Compensation & Benefits professionals located in different time zones and regular travel to our business units around the world is part of the job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with in-depth knowledge in Compensation and Benefits, who have worked both strategically and operationally in a global environment for at least 10 years. You have a successful history of coaching and leading people in an international and virtual setting, as well as of working with management teams. You're used to navigating in a decentralized organization with cross-functional collaborations and close contact with managers and HR. You have strong knowledge of local legislation and are a certified user of job grading tools such as Mercer, Towers or Hay. We expect an interest in new digital solutions and good knowledge of Office 365, while experience from using Workday is advantageous. As we act in a global setting, you must be fluent in English, verbally and in writing.
Your personality truly makes the difference! With a great business acumen, you easily build trust and utilize your networking skills to establish excellent stakeholder management. Being curious and humble enough to ask questions, you gain a wider comprehension for the complexity and technical details of our operations, to break it down into adequate Compensation & Benefits actions. You're analytical with numbers and data and by being thorough, you both spot the details and see the big picture that applies to Sandvik and SMS. With a strategic and holistic view, you respond timely on business requirements and act on both urgent, short-term and long-term objectives. Since
Our culture
At Sandvik, we offer a global arena of brilliant minds, and we're technology driven, innovative, entrepreneurial and inclusive! Success is a team effort, and we believe that diversity inspires, so we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment, so please send us your application as soon as possible and no later than January 29, 2023. Read more about Sandvik and apply by visiting the career section on our website. The reference number for this position is R0050300.
Our recruitment process is open and fair - we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position.
Hiring Manager
Anna Hedebrant, Vice President & Head of Human Resources at Sandvik Machining Solutions
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Sofie Mälstad, Executive Talent Acquisition Manager, +46 (0)72 586 76 86
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 266 659
Kerstin Norlén, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 42 83
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984
