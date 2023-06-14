Head of Compensation and Benefits Sweden
2023-06-14
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before.
What we offer
Global Compensation & Benefits is a vital puzzle piece for Volvo Cars to deliver on our People strategy and bring out the best in all our employees. As a specialist organization in People Experience, we think about how Comp & Ben is connected to all other parts of our Talent Journey, and we support our global organization with expertise.
Right now, we are looking for a Head of Compensation & Benefits Sweden to lead the Swedish Global Compensation & Benefits team at Volvo cars, the largest private employer in Sweden. You will also be part of the Global Compensation & Benefits function and play an important role in the transformation of the PX organization. You and your team work closely with specialists from other areas in the PX organization as well as with representatives and stakeholders out in the different parts of the Swedish organization in VCC. The role reports to the Head of Global Compensation & Benefits.The whole car industry is going through a massive change with electrification and autonomous driving.
We have clearly stated that Volvo Cars will be the fastest company to transform, going all electric and multiply our direct sales relationships to end customers. This means a massive change and as leading Compensation & Benefits for the Swedish organization; you will be a vital part of implementing this change from a people perspective.
What you will do
As a leader you will guide the team in doing local implementations of the global strategy and global processes as well as ensure a controlled and effective execution of processes as part of the Global C&B function. The purpose of the team is to support our strategy in creating global solutions, we do this through our agile work methods, our global ways of working, our global network, and regular business contacts. The role will ensure results by building trust and collaborating with team members across PX and business functions. You will participate in the design of global compensation principles and structures in line with the Volvo cars blueprint and promote the local implementation.
Who you are
As a person you are proactive, self-motivated, structured; results-oriented, and have a great personal motivation to get things done. Your responsibilities will range from strategic plans to operational matters. You should enjoy teamwork and be prestige-less with a high level of integrity and professionalism. Curiosity and willingness to learn new things are essential as well as the capability of stepping outside the comfort zone and being challenged. Good communication skills are important to understand the importance of inspiring involvement and ownership within the organization.
To be qualified we believe that you will improve results by building trust and collaborating with team members across PX and business functions.
Required skills
* Extensive experience working with and being responsible for strategic, tactical, and operational Compensation& Benefits matters in an international context
* Experience in driving C&B-related projects and implementing C&B change activities
Strong leadership and stakeholder management skills
Meritorious
* Experience in developing a C&B function in a Swedish-listed environment
* Experience from the Success Factors platform
* Developing a team of C&B specialists
* International work experience
Join us and be part of this exciting and ambitious journey into the future!
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Feel free to apply through the link as soon as possible, but no later than June 25th, but please note that selections will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
For any additional questions about the position please contact our Head of Compensation & Benefits Mikael Nyström at mikael.nystrom@volvocars.com
. Regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Malin Hansson at malin.hansson.5@volvocars.com
.
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
