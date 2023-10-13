Head of CampX by VG Concept and Hub Lead Sweden
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Head of CampX by VG Concept and hub lead Sweden
Are you passionate about influencing and driving the future of sustainable mobility? Do you want to be in the forefront of the transportation industry transformation? If so, CampX by Volvo Group is the place to be.
Who are we?
CampX by Volvo Group (referred to CampX below) is a global innovation concept that was established 2019 with the mission to accelerate technology and business innovation through partnerships. The main focus is to support and complement ongoing business, to capture business opportunities and to drive change. CampX is guided by simplicity and speed and operates in a network of hubs located across the Volvo Group (VG). Currently the hubs are in Sweden (Gothenburg), India (Bangalore), France (Lyon) and North America (Greensboro). The team has strategic, innovation, and networking competence and operates cross functionally the VG and in the external innovation ecosystem.
We are now looking for a Head of CampX by VG Concept and hub lead Sweden!
What will you do?
As Head of CampX Concept and hub lead Sweden, you will identify VG gaps, challenges, and opportunities. You will evaluate, match with partners (pre-dominantly startups) and execute innovation activities with all related cross-functional aspects. You will work to secure value to the Volvo Group as well as society and to accelerate launch of solutions to market. You will drive and develop the CampX concept with the purpose to accelerate innovation and leverage the external ecosystem.
You will lead a team of professionals and you have strong leadership skills and interest in people development. You will also coordinate and lead the CampX global network.
Your leadership ability will shine as you lead a team of professionals and oversee the CampX global network. Your efforts, in conjunction with your team, will influence the Volvo Group's technology and business development on a global scale.
Main activities and responsibilities
Working closely with VG product and business owners, the CampX team takes lead in driving innovation through partnerships. The team ensures efficient and effective collaboration, while facilitating strategic innovation partnerships at the highest level.
Key Responsibilities:
You and your team create and regularly update a comprehensive Group overview and innovation framework to meet the VG demands and opportunities
Your team meet challenges by exploring, validating, and launching strategic innovation initiatives and partnerships in the CampX accelerator program.
Your team facilitates the capture of opportunities and meeting them by either inviting early-stage start-ups into the CampX incubator or by developing new revenue streams in the CampX venture builder.
Building trust and close relationships with both internal and external stakeholders is paramount. Internal collaboration with legal, IP, and purchasing teams is essential for a fast and robust workflow. Moreover, partnering with the Communications to convey messaging within and beyond the organization is key.
In essence, your role and the CampX team play a pivotal part in strengthening the VG capability to capture opportunities and stay forward-thinking in a rapidly changing world.
What do you need to have?
The preferred candidate holds a Master's degree and boasts a strong track record in leadership roles within the tech sector, specializing in business and people development, strategy, innovation, or related areas. This experience should be within a global, multicultural corporate environment.
Over the years, you have accumulated leadership experience and a proven ability to manage teams while driving innovation in cross-functional settings. Your knowledge of the transport industry is vast as well as experience from the start-up community.
You excel at setting priorities within complex organizations and collaborating with cross-functional stakeholders. Your ability to analyze and simplify intricate matters is top-notch, and you are skilled at identifying trends and developments that could result in strategic innovation and growth opportunities for the Group.
Known for your clear, effective communication, you excel in networking and collaboration, providing timely and valuable information throughout the organization. Your English proficiency, both written and spoken, enables you to represent our organization across a wide range of stakeholders.
Your leadership style is characterized by strong values and unwavering integrity, as demonstrated by your track record. Colleagues describe you as a skilled relationship builder who can bridge gaps, build consensus, and strengthen collaboration among diverse stakeholders.
In summary, our ideal candidate combines education, experience, strategic thinking, a "can do" mentality, excellent communication skills, and a commitment to ethical leadership, making them an asset to our organization and to society at large.
In addition to your CV, add your reflections about one of bullets below in your cover letter, maximum half a page.
Why is innovation, driving change and transformation important and how would you address this?
What are the biggest challenges and opportunities in driving innovation in a large corporation such as the Volvo Group, and how you would address them?
Does this look like an interesting opportunity for you?
Please don 't hesitate to contact Helene Niklasson, VP Innovation ecosystems and partnerships, Helene.niklasson@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via e-mail. Please use our career site.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8188329