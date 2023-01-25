Head of Business - GSG
2023-01-25
You will lead and manage the Business Growth team focused on Paradox Grand Strategy games. The team consists of Business Owners owning the PnL for assigned games, and Product Marketing Managers owning the marketing parts of the PnL. The ultimate goal is to maximize revenue, monthly active users and engagement for our live products, both long- and short term. You will also be part of planning future unannounced products.
In addition to team lead all GSG projects from a business and marketing perspective, you will also be the dedicated business owner of 1-2 games. A Business Owner is the leader and driver of a specific franchise. To achieve this, you work with a number of disciplines within the Business and Marketing department, as well as in close collaboration with the development studio(s). The Business Owner is tasked to drive business, growth and innovation for Paradox Interactive.
As part of the Business and Marketing leadership team, you are not only responsible for your team, but also the entire department with proactive thinking and collaboration across the department.
Goals and KPIs
Revenue, profits, and MAU.
Fulfill set ambitions and targets for the assigned franchises
Qualifications
5+ years senior experience in gaming product management and business development
Experience in releasing gaming products to the market.
A great understanding of business and budgeting.
Experience as a team lead or manager.
Excellent communication skills.
Proficiency in English both written and verbal.
On a personal level, you thrive in optimizing business decisions and you always have the commercial perspective top of mind. You are passionate about the gaming industry while at the same time glancing over at other industries to ensure we keep an outside-the-box perspective, always trying new things. You are a leader and get your kicks not only from optimizing the business, but also out of seeing the team grow and adding value to the company.
You constantly seek out people and departments for collaboration and alignment.
Practical information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Chief Business Officer
Location: Stockholm
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05
E-post: caroline.lagerqvist.merzan@paradoxinteractive.com
