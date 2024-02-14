Head Of Brand & Pr
Job Description
We are currently seeking an Interim Head of Brand & PR to cover a 10-month parental leave, with the potential for a contract extension.
The important role of the Interim Head of Brand & PR involves leading the development and implementation of the company's Brand and PR strategy across all markets.
This position oversees the ATL media budgeting across all markets, forecasts and reports financial investments, ensures ESG standards in marketing communication, and sets and implements the organic social strategy.
Additionally, the Interim Head of Brand & PR provides guidance and mentorship to a high-performing team of Brand and Media Managers, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement within the team.
Tasks & responsibilities:
• Responsible for the overall brand strategy and ATL media budget across all markets.
• Responsible for brand marketing measurement, including financial reporting, brand tracking, and MMM.
• Develop and govern their marketing mix model (MMM).
• Accountable for creative production according to company strategy.
• Ensure top-tier brand experiences across all their brands, ensuring consistent quality in CRM, transactional mail, site and other relevant channels.
• Manage PR campaigns with a commercial focus to boost awareness, consideration and organic customer acquisition (excluding our brand).
• Develop and execute the Organic Social strategy.
• Establish ESG standards in marketing communication across and drive related projects.
• Formal people responsibilities, including recruitment, development, and management in collaboration with HR.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have relevant educational background, preferably within Finance or Marketing.
• You have minimum of five years of experience within Brand & PR.
• You have experience in marketing measurement such as brand tracking and MMM.
• You have previous budget ownership experience.
• You have strong communication skills in English and Swedish, both in written and orally.
• You have good track record of leading a high performing team.
• You understand ESG in relation to marketing activities.
• Meritorious: Background within Fintech or similar industry.
• Meritorious: Wide understanding of ATL channels such as YouTube, TV, OOH, radio.
• Meritorious: Proven track record of successful marketing campaign management creating effect.
• Meritorious: Experience working with all Nordic countries.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
We believe that you are a team player who contributes with experience and proven concepts as well as innovative ideas. We are looking for someone who is both a good listener with diplomatic abilities and have the courage to present and argue for your decisions.
