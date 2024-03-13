Head of Base Function Verification
2024-03-13
We are Zeekr Technology Europe. Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as CEVT and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today.
Come and join us at CEVT and become a part of our innovative team. We are now looking for an experienced colleague for the position of Head of Base Function Verification. You will be responsible for the verification done by the team and manage the team on daily bases. The team consists of four main verification areas for Body & Comfort, Passive safety, and High voltage areas. The team's focus is on verification Planning/Execution in rigs and cars of the domains for the electrical system. Everyone in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously. You will be based at our office in Lindholmen, but occasionally you would go on expeditions and travel abroad.
This is what you will be doing most of the time
We are looking for someone who understands the need to take responsibility for, manage and prioritize your business. It is natural for you to listen and understand people's motives and needs, which makes you a good communicator with the ability to coordinate and create conditions for cooperation.
• Knowledge of different verification techniques and processes within verification
• Participating in the creation of verification plans and test strategies for test area
• Reporting to Head of EE Platform verification. But also identify and escalate verification risks to the other parts of the management.
• Contribute to a culture of improvement and encourage colleagues to implement improvements to increase effectiveness and efficiency
Suitable background and experiences
• M.Sc or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent education
• >10 years' Experience in overall EE development, domain knowledge from automotive industry
• >5 years' Experience in design of effective verification. Understanding and experience of the test views, their artifacts, and patterns.
• >2 years' Experience of management and technical leadership
• ISTQB advanced test management certification is beneficial
• Experience in agile test methods is beneficial
• Swedish driving license
• Fluent in English (both spoken and written)
To thrive at Zeekr Tech Eu, we believe you have the courage to lead with trust and care and don't mind getting your hands dirty. You are highly innovative and can adapt and perform in a constantly changing, fast-paced, highly demanding work environment. Like us, you believe it's important to have a passion for working in an international and multicultural environment with the desire and ability to embrace the diversity of people, perspectives, and styles. And that great teams are about personalities, not just skills!
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome, to contact us for more information:
Anders Vadman Head of EE Platform Verification, +46 721 84 36 77, anders.vadman@zeekrtech.eu
for questions regarding the position.
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, kristina.larsson@zeekrtech.eu
(mailto:kristina.larsson@cevt.se
) +46 72 988 85 44 for questions regarding the recruitment process.
Read more about our recruitment process here (https://career.cevt.se/pages/recruitment-process).
Last Application date: 2024-04-06
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
In the recruitment process for this role, a background check will be carried out for the final candidate.
Please note that due to GDPR, we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at Zeekr Technology Europe
More than 900 researchers and engineers in Gothenburg, Sweden. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today. We thrive on speed, innovation, and collaboration. We aim to adapt and lead change. Join our vibrant team now.
• Supportive and creative work environment
• 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
• Annual STI program to reward your performance
• Flexible workplace with possibility to work from home 2 days a week
