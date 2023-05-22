Head of Application and Multi-Cloud Services
Fujitsu Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fujitsu Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Uppsala
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an engaging and collaborative leader, motivated to enable successful business? Can you communicate effectively and empathetically with a wide range of stakeholders right up to executive level? Would you like to Manage and lead Application and Multi-Cloud Services (AMCS) capabilities? This is your world and your opportunity to transform it for the better.
We are looking for our next Head of AMCS in Sweden. We are at the center of Fujitsu's strategic drive towards a globalized capabilities, which will allow us to realize the benefits of scale and investment efficiency. To gain the greatest advantage from the strategy, it is essential that the requirements of our country and the market are understood and represented as key drivers for development of capability. Your work will ensure that our customer-facing teams are provided with the capabilities which they need to be able to delight our customers, ultimately contributing to Fujitsu's success.
Your role will involve:
Management of Architects (Application, Cloud and Data Centre), service delivery of AMCS as well as Transition and Transformation programs to local and multinational Swedish customers aligned with ITIL Processes.
Managing teams across Sweden and Global Delivery Centres (GDC), primarily in Europe and India.
Managing P&L for AMCS team.
Understanding Business requirements from existing or new customers, aligning with the Services delivered from AMCS.
Collaboration with Global Delivery Centers across various continents as per customers' scope of services.
Your experience:
Have extensive experience in Service Delivery or Capability management for Application, Cloud and Data Centre teams.
Should have worked with Presales and Sales team on Existing/New customers.
Nurturing and mentoring AMCS team to promote cross skilling and creating career path.
Ability to translate Business goals into targets spread across quarterly, half yearly, and yearly achievements (Business Operation Plan and Budgeting).
Substantial experience of designing, selling and / or delivering complex Application, Cloud and Data Centre solutions.
Significant experience in a leadership role within a customer-facing context
Extensive experience of managing senior stakeholder relationships both internally and within customer organizations
Start date: According to the agreement
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Who is Fujitsu?
Fujitsu is a world-leading Japanese company in IT and communications. Our market is based on the local customers while using a global Fujitsu perspective. This gives us the opportunity to offer all our customers a wide range of creative solutions, while being a forerunner in innovation. Fujitsu offers a complete portfolio of services, solutions, and products - we are a global partner in the digital transformation.
What can we offer?
As an employee at Fujitsu, you get the opportunity to encounter new and exciting technology, for example, artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, Hybrid IT and much more. We offer a hybrid work environment with flexible hours, where you get the freedom and responsibility to structure your work by yourself. In addition, you get to be part of an inclusive culture with strong cohesion, while at the same time, you get to see beyond the technology and focus on what we can do for our customers, for society and for the environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02
E-post: cecilia.rivera@fujitsu.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fujitsu Sweden AB
(org.nr 556147-5897)
Kista Alléväg 1 (visa karta
)
164 55 KISTA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Fujitsu Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7804132