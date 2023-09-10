CPM
2023-09-10
Would you like to influence the future of transport solutions and deliver new products to the market? This is your chance!
We are looking for you who wants to drive projects on vehicle level, using your management skills in a holistic way from concept selection to customer delivery. You like to be part of a global, collaborative, diverse and learning organization. Our continuous improvement will give you the chance to influence our project efficiency. If you enjoy to be empowered and want to develop your cross functional leadership do not hesitate, apply now!
The position
As a Chief Project Manager (CPM), you will be leading the Project Management Group and focus on the cross functional work that leads to the fulfillment of the project deliverables.
The CPM collaborates with the project team members and communicates with stakeholders to ensure that project goals are accomplished.
You will be part of the Chief Project Manager Team and global network where we support the Volvo Buses projects, by taking the holistic view in a continuous improvement way with a positive attitude.
The team is part of the Product and Project Management department within Global Bus Technology. You will be surrounded by very skilled colleagues in a working environment where we help each other towards common success. We always strive for customer success, with a solid base in the trust for each other we release our passion to drive the changes that result in our high performance.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position we think that you are an enthusiastic and proactive leader with good collaboration and communication skills. You define success in terms of the whole team and have an in-depth understanding of our business. You manage risks when the outcome isn 't certain and adapt quickly to changing conditions.
Required Skills
Minimum of five years of project management experience
University degree in Engineering or equivalent working experience
Leadership skills and Cross functional working ability
Fully proficient in English
Meriting Skills:
Automotive background
PMI certification or similar is beneficial
What we can offer
At Volvo Buses we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. Customer success, trust, passion, change and performance are the values that guide us.
You will work in a global environment that provides you with opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group want you to be prosper and happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. We are eager to get to know you and learn from you. Together we drive prosperity. Welcome to join us in our journey in changing the world.
For more information, please contact:
Carlos Wieslander
+46 739026237 carlos.wieslander@volvo.com
