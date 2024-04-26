Head of Airborne Simulator Design
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
We offer an exciting opportunity to join a global company with a mission to keep people and society safe.
Your role
As Head of Airborne Simulator Design you will lead a section consisting of several SW development teams developing state of the art Radar simulators, hence radar models and corresponding test and verification environments, as well as Radar Environment Simulator software.
As manager for the Airborne Simulator Design section you will have a meaningful role within Product Unit Fighter Radar, including:
* Responsibility for product unit's airborne simulator activities, hence ensure alignment with business goals and deliveries to internal and external customers
* Design responsibility for airborne simulator software, hence further ensuring alignment with company processes and quality requirements
* Actively develop teams and individuals to foster high performing team environment
* Initiate and drive design efficiency programs to align state of art development standards within software development domain
* Tight cooperation with other design units and platform product portfolio and to contribute to transformation towards modern software development methodology
* Responsibility for physical test environment used by Airborne Simulator development teams
* Actively participate in business development activities, hence enable exploration of market opportunities
All with the main purpose to secure efficient and timely product development including appropriate quality and expected customer satisfaction.
Your profile
To be successful in this position you need a genuine interest in software development, ability to motivate, engage and challenge yourself as well as your colleagues. You are a team player who communicates and cooperate well with others, and further has ability to create and maintain broad network.
Following is further desired:
* Genuine interest in complex software product development, methodology and cooperation across sites
* Experience from leading SW development teams, units is highly preferred
* Strong business understanding, customer focus and product development experience
* Structured and performance driven ways-of-working
* Recognized communication and influencing skills
Last but not least, you have the ability to create a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust among employees. You support Surveillance overall culture program "Together as One"
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Business Unit Fighter Core Capabilities is a business unit within Surveillance and has around 2000 employees globally: Sweden, Finland, Germany and South Africa. Fighter Core Capabilities provides radar sensors, electronic warfare systems and avionics for primarily Fighter system solutions. The business unit has a strong presence in the Saab Gripen Fighter but also strives to expand globally.
The Product Unit Fighter Radar is responsible for the system sales business for the products Fighter Radar, Data Link and Missile Electronics and is a vital part of future sensor solutions for future Saab Fighters. This includes all phases of customer interaction from defining the business development all the way to delivery, in both new product development as well as maintaining and sustaining current products.
The unit works closely with Marketing & Sales unit when it comes to winning our business, with other Product Units within Saab to define and deliver our Gripen Radar and Electronics, with the Engineering and Sourcing & Production units when it comes to design, production and delivering our contracts. Product Unit Fighter Radar consists of approximately 120 employees. Ersättning
