Harness Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success. We are people who care about other people, working together to create new technologies and innovations for safe, sustainable, and convenient mobility. If you share our passion for making a difference and want to be part of a team dedicated to shaping the future of automotive technology, then we invite you to join us.
What You'll Do
As a Wiring Harness Design Engineer, you will play a vital role in defining and developing our future galvanic electrical structure. You will be part of the EDS Instrument Panel and Main Battery harness team, responsible for the mechanical design and development of a vehicle's electrical 'nervous' system, known as wiring harnesses. Your responsibilities will include mechanically routing or physically connecting electrical components with wiring bundles, ensuring compliance with various requirements and guidelines from Electrical performance, EMC, and quality standards. Additionally, you will create virtual harness models, develop corresponding 2D/3D drawings, coordinate with suppliers, and verify harnesses to ensure robust functionality. Working in a highly effective team environment, you will strive for continuous improvement and contribute to the development of new industry-leading methodologies and practices.
In this role, you will initiate, lead, and drive the design and development of wiring harnesses under the team's responsibility. You will also perform investigations and verification of harnesses to ensure reliability, cost-effectiveness, and performance in the electrical system. Additionally, you will contribute to team efforts in developing solutions across platforms.
Who You Are
To excel in this position, you must possess proven technical skills and experience in the design of mechanical installations and materials within the electrical distribution system. You should be adept at delivering major or complex development tasks in a cross-functional team environment, balancing and integrating design aspects collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders. Additionally, effective communication, collaboration skills, and the ability to drive improvements in relevant design tools, methods, and processes are essential. Proficiency in tools such as Catia V5, 3DPMI, Capital Design, and knowledge in areas like Electromagnetic Compatibility, Electrical Performance, and Volvo Cars Design guidelines are highly desirable. Fluency in English is required, with comprehension of Swedish and a B driving license being advantageous. Whether you hold an Electrical/Mechanical degree or possess equivalent technical education and experience, your expertise and dedication to innovation will make you a valuable addition to our team.
