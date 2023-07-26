Hardware test engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an engineer that's looking for a new challenge? Do you have a passion for hardware test and validation? Then this is the opportunity for you!
As a consultant at ALTEN you will joinour team within theProduct Development business area. Our customers are present in sectors like MedTech, Telecom, Energy, and Industry.You will have the opportunity to do everything from building test riggs to validation and analysis, and the more experienced and independent you become, the more you will work on complex and technically challenging tasks.
The projects will vary depending on scop and sector, but you will typically work with building test rigs, writing test plans, plan test procedures, prepare the setup as well as perform the tests and the following analysis and documentation. You will work closely to hardware design engineers and your daily contact network will normally consist of various functions within R&D, production, and the end customers.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
At ALTEN our priority is always to match you against missions that interests you. We are looking for engineers within all levels of experience ranging from Junior with some years' experience to Very Senior. More specifically, we see that you have:
At least three years of experience from working with Test/Validation
Bachelor's or master's degree within product development, mechanical engineering or other relevant field
Interest in a mix of theoretical and practical work
Experience from DOORS, LabView orMatLAB
It's meritorious if you have worked in a lab environment and are familiar with lab equipment and hardware components.
DUE TO SUMMER HOLIDAYS, THERE WILL BE NO SELECTION UNTIL 23.08.15. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alten Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7987552