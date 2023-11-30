Hardware / Software Responsible
Hi, I am Sophie, are you my next colleague?
I joined Conmore after my degree as mechanical engineer, now more than twelve years ago. I got the possibility to work as a consultant with product development in the automotive industry before starting as manager. I have always felt like Conmore is so much more than just an employer and that the people working in the company is genially interested in you as a person. That is also one of my passions, to keep this sense of spirit in the company, while of course never stop striving for improvements. Also, I truly enjoy getting the opportunity to work with clients within exciting new technologies and one of the best feelings is to help a client out matching with one of our great engineers.
As a leader, I try to listen and to be responsive, I believe that it is important that you can have honest dialog with your closest manager. I also believe that you need to have fun at work and that your colleagues and team are really important and at Conmore we are a team!
We are now looking for a Hardware/Software Responsible with experience from the automotive industry or equivalent.
As a Hardware Responsible you will work with the progress of electronic development of infotainment and you will be the intermediary between the company, customers and other engineers.
Responsibilities:
• Responsible to drive the technical matters connected to the electronic development of infotainment.
• Responsible for interfacing between the company, customers and other engineers with regards to HW and SW related issues.
• Contact with other R&D areas to agree of required progress, both internal and external.
• Be responsible to ensure that all requirements that the customers needs will be meet.
Who are you/Who we are looking for
You enjoy working in a changing environment, which challenges you in a positive way. You understand business value and you got the ability to analyse information and prioritize your tasks accordingly. You take responsibility for the team's and your commitments. Communication, collaboration and personal drive to initiate and drive tasks towards target are key skills for your success.
We want you to contribute to a good team spirit!
Required qualifications
• Minimum B.Sc. grade within hardware, electro engineering, software, mechatronic engineering or equivalent
• Be able to understand electronic schematis and qualification requirements
• Minimum 2 years experience from working within the automotive industry or equivalent
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken)
• Experience from working in System Weaver is a plus
Who are we?
Conmore is a technology consulting company which highly prioritizes its employees. Employees receive exciting and challenging assignments as well as a personal development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work-plan, give feedback and make sure everything is going smoothly.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment, which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. We also offer regular breakfasts and activities which helps employees to get to know each other better. Despite our constant willingness to improve and grow as a company we still aim to preserve our warm family feeling.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't wait with your application. Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist: Jessika Warvne
Mail: jessika.warvne@conmore.se
Phone: +46 (0)735-62 92 79
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
