Hardware Lead Engineer
Randstad AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-01-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are seeking a Hardware Lead Engineer to join our team at Randstad Engineering in Västerås.
The Hardware Lead Engineer will lead hardware related activities and projects within the area of responsibility, i.e. the defined group of products. The main task is to plan and lead Hardware-projects, which can range from new development and maintenance activities to minor release changes.
What unites us at Randstad Engineering is our curiosity, our desire to contribute every day to the advancement of new technology, strengthened with a view on developing within our professional role.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Engineering, you get a competitive salary, benefits and the security of a collective agreement. Your Consultant Manager, who is always there for you, ensures that you get varied and developing assignments with different companies and for different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is our focus, and we offer you a large network with many social activities.
The position may be filled before the last application date, so apply as soon as possible. For more information about the role please contact Jenny McWhinney, Consultant Manager at Randstad Engineering, jenny.mcwhinney@randstad.se
Responsibilities
Writing technical documentation and provide support.
Interacting and communicating with customers, projects, suppliers and the product organisation on a global basis.
Typical topics that may arise during a product's lifetime are:obsolescence issues,
production related issues at suppliers and
application specific queries/questions/issues from order projects.
Qualifications
Relevant academic background, e.g. Master's Degree in Electronics.
3 to 5 years' experience of working with industrial/automotive electronics (HW) design/ HW project management / leading hardware development projects.
Knowledge about electronics (PCBA) manufacturing and its processes.
Knowledge about testing, both in production and during development.
Experience with requirement management tools (e.g. DOORS), HW design tools (e.g. Altium), and Project management and documentation tools (e.g. Microsoft tools).
Desired competencies: communication, team leadership, teamwork, problem-solving, planning.
Fluent in English is required. Swedish is desired.
About the company
Randstad Engineering specializes in the area of technology and is part of Randstad, which operates in 38 countries globally and is a world leader in recruitment and consulting hires. Through this global network and in combination with a strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and services for you as an engineer. Our mission is to focus on helping you reach your full potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201422362". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Jenny McWhinney jenny.mcwhinney@randstad.se +46736922943 Jobbnummer
7318101