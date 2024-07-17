Hardware Engineer
Amaris AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amaris AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
You will be part of a cross functional agile team; including Product Owner, Scrum Master, Electronics Engineers and hardware leaders. You will be responsible for securing quality of the products by leading design reviews, support quality & certification continuous development, discuss with experts and other engineers, review test plans, judge test results, work with design pre-requisites / design specifications and follow up with manufacturing partners.
Deep dives into the electronic and mechanical aspects of the hardware are also part of the assignment. You will work closely with design & manufacturing partners and be part of an international team to secure development of Connectivity hardware and wireless keys.
You will lead hardware development and secure base concept requirements as well as coordinate with development partners, in-house development and validation activities.
You and your skills
You are a team player who believes in strong collaboration with a genuine interest in technology. Curious mind together with understanding from product development and preferable experience from the automotive industry.
We believe that a great team player shows respect for others and at the same time can challenge and express your opinion with clarity.
You can work independently and take required actions on your own initiative. You are a fast learner with an analytical and solution-based mindset.
Your technical competence and ability to collaborate to manage complex situations will bring out great decisions and technical solutions.
• University degree in embedded electronics hardware or electronics hardware design or have gained equivalent skills from experience of working within these areas
• Experience of FMEA, DV/PV test, ISO-TS Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-28
E-post: boris.lourie@amaris.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amaris AB
(org.nr 559069-8857)
Västmannagatan 4 4TR (visa karta
)
111 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8804893