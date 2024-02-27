Hardware Engineer
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are now looking for a Senior Hardware Engineer for product development assignments for construction machinery.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Development and product maintenance of electrical systems containing frequency drives, motors, control units, cable harnesses EMC filters and PRCDs.
• Specification (SRS) of systems, subsystems and components
• Development of 3D, 2D, bill of material and other product definitions including their releases
• Create specifications intended for outsourced subsystem deliveries e.g. mainboards, motors, etc.
• Assembly and verification of prototype systems and components
• Define test specifications for electrical systems, subsystems and components
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A university degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Power Electronics or similar
• At least 3 years of relevant work experience in the classified area
• Excellent knowledge of electrical drive systems, e.g. variable frequency drives and motors
• Good knowledge of electronics and communication technologies
- Experience in electrical safety and EMC
- Excellent skills in programming e.g. Python and C/C++
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• Experience in lean and agile product development
• Deep curiosity for technology and hands-on experience
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 31 December 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Gothenburg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
We offer
As a consultant, you get the opportunity to work with customers who are at the forefront of Swedish industry and business. The assignments are adapted so that the level is in line with the customer's expectations and is as developing and stimulating as possible. To help you, you will have many talented colleagues and an active exchange of experience. We transform careers and build successful companies by always following our values.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
To work as a consultant with us, you are required to:
1. Share our values
2. Is established in your profession
3. Has relevant experience for the assignment
4. Preferably have experience in different roles and different industries
Some of our assignments are covered by defence secrecy. This means that you need to have Swedish citizenship and undergo and be approved for a security check.
