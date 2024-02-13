Hardware Engineer

Infotree Service Sweden Filial / Datajobb / Gotland
2024-02-13


Visa alla datajobb i Gotland, Västervik, Valdemarsvik, Oskarshamn, Borgholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Infotree Service Sweden Filial i Gotland, Kalmar, Linköping, Stockholm, Finspång eller i hela Sverige

Senior Hardware Engineer Position in Jonsered, Sweden
Seniority Level: Senior
Location: Jonsered, Sweden
Remote Work: Not available

Assignment Overview
We are delighted to present a unique opportunity for a seasoned Hardware Engineer to embark on a product development venture in the construction machinery sector. This role is a cornerstone in driving innovation and excellence for a prestigious, yet undisclosed, client.

What You'll Do


Innovate and Maintain: Develop and maintain electrical systems including frequency drives, motors, control units, cable harnesses, EMC filters, and PRCDs.


System Specification: Create detailed specifications for systems, subsystems, and components, aligning with outsourced delivery requirements.


Design and Development: Engage in the development of 3D, 2D, BOM, and other product definitions, ensuring their meticulous release.


Prototype Management: Assemble and verify prototype systems and components.


Testing and Validation: Define test specifications for electrical systems, ensuring robustness and reliability.

What We Need From You


Educational Background: A University degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Power Electronics, or a related field.


Experience: At least three years in a relevant role.


Technical Expertise: Profound knowledge in electrical drive systems, electrical safety, EMC, and electronic communication technologies.


Programming Skills: Proficiency in programming languages like Python and C/C++.


Methodological Approach: Familiarity with lean and agile product development.


Hands-On Attitude: A blend of technological curiosity and practical experience.

Key Details


Assignment Duration: 1 year with possible extension


Workload: Full-time, 100%


Languages: English and Swedish

How to Apply
This is your chance to be part of a groundbreaking project that blends technology with innovation. If you're ready to take on this challenging role, apply now! Don't miss out - the deadline is just around the corner.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Infotree Service Sweden Filial (org.nr 516410-9406), https://www.infotreeglobal.com

Arbetsplats
Infotree Global Solutions

Jobbnummer
8466956

Prenumerera på jobb från Infotree Service Sweden Filial

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Infotree Service Sweden Filial: