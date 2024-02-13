Hardware Engineer
2024-02-13
Senior Hardware Engineer Position in Jonsered, Sweden
Seniority Level: Senior
Location: Jonsered, Sweden
Remote Work: Not available
Assignment Overview
We are delighted to present a unique opportunity for a seasoned Hardware Engineer to embark on a product development venture in the construction machinery sector. This role is a cornerstone in driving innovation and excellence for a prestigious, yet undisclosed, client.
What You'll Do
•
Innovate and Maintain: Develop and maintain electrical systems including frequency drives, motors, control units, cable harnesses, EMC filters, and PRCDs.
•
System Specification: Create detailed specifications for systems, subsystems, and components, aligning with outsourced delivery requirements.
•
Design and Development: Engage in the development of 3D, 2D, BOM, and other product definitions, ensuring their meticulous release.
•
Prototype Management: Assemble and verify prototype systems and components.
•
Testing and Validation: Define test specifications for electrical systems, ensuring robustness and reliability.
What We Need From You
•
Educational Background: A University degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Power Electronics, or a related field.
•
Experience: At least three years in a relevant role.
•
Technical Expertise: Profound knowledge in electrical drive systems, electrical safety, EMC, and electronic communication technologies.
•
Programming Skills: Proficiency in programming languages like Python and C/C++.
•
Methodological Approach: Familiarity with lean and agile product development.
•
Hands-On Attitude: A blend of technological curiosity and practical experience.
Key Details
•
Assignment Duration: 1 year with possible extension
•
Workload: Full-time, 100%
•
Languages: English and Swedish
How to Apply
This is your chance to be part of a groundbreaking project that blends technology with innovation. If you're ready to take on this challenging role, apply now! Don't miss out - the deadline is just around the corner.
