Hardware Engineer - HIL Test Objects (Connected Experience)
2026-02-26
We are looking for a Hardware Engineer - HIL Test Objects in Connected Experience for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in ASAP, 10 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Your Responsibilities
HIL Hardware Build & Operation
• Build, configure, and commission HIL test objects according to electrical and system design.
• Own day-to-day operation of HIL rigs, ensuring high availability and stable performance.
• Perform hardware bring-up, validation, and troubleshooting during ramp-up and changes.
Fault Tracing & Debugging
• Investigate and fault-trace hardware issues in HIL environments, both independently and together with software and system engineers.
• Analyze failures and "fault slip-throughs" to identify root causes in hardware, wiring, configuration, or design.
• Propose and implement corrective actions to prevent recurrence.
Software & Configuration Management
• Ensure HIL test objects are running correct and up-to-date software, firmware, and configurations.
• Support software deployment, updates, and rollback in HIL environments.
• Work closely with developers and testers to verify correct HW/SW interaction.
Design Feedback & Continuous Improvement
• Contribute to design changes by feeding back learnings from HIL usage, failures, and limitations.
• Identify gaps between test object design and real-world behavior and help close them.
• Improve robustness, serviceability, and scalability of HIL hardware setups over time.
Collaboration & Support
• Work closely with system engineers, software developers, test engineers, and suppliers.
• Support users of HIL environments by diagnosing issues and advising on correct usage.
• Document hardware designs, configurations, known issues, and best practices.
Do You Have What It Takes?
You Bring (Must Have):
• Experience working hands-on with hardware systems, preferably in test, validation, or embedded environments.
• Strong skills in fault tracing, debugging, and root-cause analysis of hardware issues.
• Experience working with electrical systems, wiring, connectors, ECUs, or test equipment.
• Ability to work independently and take ownership of hardware from build to operation.
• Good communication skills and the ability to collaborate across disciplines.
Nice to Have:
• Experience with Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) or similar test setups.
• Understanding of embedded software, firmware updates, and HW/SW integration.
• Experience from automotive development or complex system testing.
Who You Are:
• Hands-on, curious, and not afraid to dig into messy hardware problems.
• Structured and reliable, with a strong sense of ownership.
• Analytical and solution-oriented, focusing on long-term improvements-not just quick fixes.
• Comfortable working in a fast-changing development environment.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 10 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
