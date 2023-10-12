Hardware Design Engineer
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues build customized embedded control systems to meet our customer's and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy? Then we are eager to meet you!
In this role as a Hardware Design Engineer at HVDC you will be a part of a department which is responsible for the design of our automation system of the plants and transmissions. You will be designing our control cabinet layout, consisting of hundreds of circuit boards for measurements, control, and calculations. Our system also includes user interfaces such as HMI (Human Machine Interface), diagnostic tools and IT (Information Technology) infrastructure and IT security. For this we utilize our in house developed real-time platform MACH to meet the power industry's standards.
We value your potential and personal commitment equal to experience, so do not hesitate to send your application even though you don't meet all the requirements. A team with fantastic collaboration and with different backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
You will be a part of the HVDC team and be responsible for the hardware design in our control and protection system.
Designing cubicle layout with access points, earthing bars, cable routing and much more.
Work together with our customers, both internally and externally, to ensure our delivery is according to their requirements and standards.
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practice across different projects and disciplines
You will have the opportunity to travel abroad and participate in building some of our many power stations around the world.
You will have the possibility to plan and organize your daily work together with your project team.
Your background
Bachelor or master's degree in electrical engineering or similar background
You have a keen interest in hardware system design
You are a natural problem solver who enjoys meeting new challenges
You enjoy communicating and to collaborate with various of people in your work
Experience with the CAD-tools for control systems, such as Engineering Base or Ruplan, is valuable
If you have EMC knowledge or experience of AC sub-stations and control systems, it is a merit
As you will be part of a company that operates on the global arena, it is important that you are fluent in English. Swedish or other languages are meritorious.
Additional information
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. Do you want to be apart of our journey? Then take the chance and apply today!
The last day to send in your application is 2023-11-12.
Recruiting Manager: Björn Hedman Söderström, bjorn.soderstrom@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
.
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
More about us
