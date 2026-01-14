Hardware Asset Manager
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Hardware Asset Manager to take end-to-end responsibility for physical IT assets such as computers, phones, and peripherals. You will manage the hardware lifecycle from procurement to retirement, ensure high data quality in inventory and warranty records, and help stakeholders choose hardware aligned with user needs and the IT infrastructure.
You'll work close to end users and collaborate with other IT teams to ensure smooth support and integration.
Job DescriptionMonitor, manage, and follow up hardware-related support cases
Maintain accurate inventory records for computers, phones, and peripherals
Develop, improve, and drive the hardware management and lifecycle processes
Perform basic maintenance and device setup, including phone management in Intune
Handle procurement and ordering of hardware
Advise internal and external stakeholders on hardware choices aligned with infrastructure and user needs
Work closely with end users to understand, forecast, and plan hardware needs
Ensure accurate tracking of stock levels, warranties, and maintenance schedules
Create, maintain, and follow up the annual hardware budget
Collaborate with other IT teams to ensure seamless integration and support
Support knowledge sharing by helping educate 1st and 2nd line support in advanced troubleshooting
RequirementsExperience managing relationships with suppliers and service providers
Experience supporting IT client hardware and peripherals
Knowledge of budget management
Knowledge of IT infrastructure
Knowledge of agile ways of working
Knowledge of the ITIL framework
Knowledge of IT Asset Management tools (ITAM)
Experience working with tools such as Jira and/or Azure Boards
Strong documentation skills and structured way of working
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
Nice to haveExperience coaching or enabling support teams (1st/2nd line) in troubleshooting practices
Application
