Hardline Designer (Focus on Consumer Products)
2024-12-17
We are your ALLY is recruiting on behalf of a global client in the entertainment industry for a Senior Hardline Designer with the following skills. Only applicants who meet all the listed requirements will be considered.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the design and development of consumer products across multiple industries including consumer electronics, toys, fashion accessories, games, sports products, soft goods, and more (relevant experience is necessary)
Create conceptual designs and invent new product ideas for global markets.
Develop both physical and digital prototypes and mockups to support product development.
Perform advanced 3D modeling using SolidWorks, Rhino, or ZBrush, including parametric and direct sculpting, surfacing, and topology.
Render photorealistic product visuals and design concepts for presentation and production.
Execute CAD drafting and dimensioning for production purposes.
Collaborate with international teams and stakeholders, including high-profile professionals and Fortune 500 companies.
Work closely with manufacturers across various manufacturing processes such as moulding, casting, CNC, 3D printing, laser cutting, metalwork, and soft goods construction.
Required Qualifications:
10+ years of experience designing and launching products in diverse industries, including consumer electronics, toys, fashion accessories, games, educational products, and sports goods.
10+ years of experience collaborating with international teams, particularly in the US, Europe, and Asia.
Proven experience working with Fortune 500 companies such as Disney, Dior, Nickelodeon, Philips, and Samsung.
Demonstrated expertise in conceptual design and product invention with 10+ years of experience.
10+ years of experience in advanced 3D modeling (SolidWorks, Rhino, or ZBrush) with knowledge of parametric sculpting, surfacing, and mesh topology.
Proficiency in rendering photorealistic products and scenes.
10+ years of experience creating both physical and digital mockups from conceptual designs.
Extensive experience with CAD drafting and dimensioning for manufacturing and production.
Proven ability to work with high-profile professionals in sports, media, tech, and design industries.
Degree/Master's degree from a leading industry-university (e.g., UAL or equivalent top-ranked creative institution).
Proven track record working as an Industrial Designer with experience in designing and developing consumer products.
Degree or Master's degree in Industrial Design or a related field from a recognized institution.
Experience working on award-winning projects (e.g., TEA Theme Park Entertainment Award, TOTY Rookie Toy of the Year).
Strong leadership skills with demonstrated experience in building inter-team relationships, leading initiatives, and fostering collaboration.
Proven track record of managing design processes for products brought successfully to market.
Exceptional ability to adapt to various cultural and professional environments.
Submission of a CV, comprehensive portfolio, and work samples demonstrating all the above skills and abilities is required.
How to Apply:
Submit your CV, portfolio, work samples, and a cover letter explaining how your background aligns with the requirements of the role.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-27
Bara via email till omnämnd adress.
E-post: weare@yourally.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Application via Platsbanken". Omfattning
We are your ally AB
