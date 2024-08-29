H&m Is Looking For A Fittingmodel, Size 38/75b
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Do you live in Stockholm? Are you all about teamwork and would like to work in close collaboration with our Designers, Buyers and Patternmakers to together establish the best fit and comfort for our next Ladies assortment? Do you wear bra size 75B and size 38 and would like to try the role of a fitting model? H&M are looking for women with size 38/75B for fitting of garments and underwear! Apply with your body measurements for chest waist, seat and bra size!
As a fitting model you play an important role in our creation of products! In the role you will take part in fitting sessions together with Designers, Buyers and Patternmakers, who you will give feedback on the fit, movement and feel of garments. We therefore believe that great communication skills in English is key for the role. Your participation will be highly appreciated since the product team prefer to try garments on a person rather than a test dummy. In the role you will be a part of H&M's high pace, agile environment and we are therefore looking for someone who is both well-organized and flexible as well as a great team player!
Qualifications
Since this role is focused fit, your body measurements are crucial! Therefore, we are looking for you who wear size 38/75B and have the following measurements:
Body Length: 168 cm
Chest: 88 cm
Waist: 72
Seat: 96
Bra size 75B
Ok, how will you do the measuring to get to know if you have size 38?
Measure your chest circumference around the body, over the fullest part.
Measure your waist circumference around the body where your belly button is placed.
Measure your seat circumference around the body 19 cm below your waist.
Additional Information
Are you up for the challenge? All fittings will take place at the Head Office in Stockholm during office hours and includes about 3 hours a day, 1-3 days a week. Please note that you need to be at least 18 years old to apply for this role. A fit model is not a fashion model, you will therefore not be in any product pictures.
Apply by sending your application in English including your personal body-measurements, and a cover letter. H&M will only review complete applications with your body measurements.
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
H&M
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M HERE Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8868554