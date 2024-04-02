Guidewire Cloud Architect - Stockholm
Role - Lead Consultant
Technology - Guidewire Cloud Architecture
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of a Lead Consultant, you will anchor the engagement effort for assignments, all the way from business process consulting and problem definition to solution design, development and deployment. You will be pivotal to problem definition and discovery of the overall solution and guide teams on project processes, deliverables.
As a thought leader in your domain, you will be the key advisor to architecture and design reviews. You will anchor business pursuit initiatives, client training, in-house capability building. You will have the opportunity to shape value-adding consulting solutions that enable our clients to meet the changing needs of the global landscape.
Required
12-15 years of IT experience and 7+ years of experience in leading and solutioning Guidewire platform Implementation both On-prem and Cloud
Experience working in all the Guidewire Centers like Policy, Billing, Claims and Contact Centers
Working knowledge in GW Digital applications integration using Edge API, APD Tools
Strong Understanding of GW Cloud Versions
Experience in solutioning implementations like New Implementation, Application Development and Maintenance as well as Technical Migration/upgrade
Need to have consulting and advisory skills to provide suggestions to customer on new Projects/initiatives, areas for improvement, best practices etc.,
Batch process, Guidewire Messaging framework, OOTB plugins.
Working knowledge on GOSU script, GIT - Source Code management
Preferred
Git repository, Service now
Good communication skill and should be able to adapt in Client Implementation
Experience in Project delivery methodologies (Agile, SAFe,)
Swedish Speaking
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
