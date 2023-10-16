GTM Product Integration
2023-10-16
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you will help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods
Roles and Responsibilities
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Global Technology Manager (GTM) for Product Integration within Vehicle Software Factory (VSF) to lead our teams responsible for HIL Simulation and Test Automation leading GTT strategy and direction within this domain. You will be contributing to building and shaping a broad area where the ambition is to increase efficiency in our total software development and deliveries.
As a leader you will inspire and challenge people to be the best they can be. You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your team to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback, and best practices to constantly evolve and improve. Your key responsibilities will be:
Lead and help your team being successful professionals
Providing leadership to help strategic and operational deliveries
Drive specific and appropriate solutions for the Vehicle Software Factory
You will be part of the VSF Leadership Team and report to the Vice President - Vehicle Software Factory
How to succeed
You have a relevant engineering degree or equivalent. You are an experienced leader and capable of demonstrating an excellent capacity to federate people around common goals. This position requires strong leadership skills, technical expertise, and the ability to collaborate across departments and with external partners. You must also thrive in complexity and ambiguity!
