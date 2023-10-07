Growth Manager
We are looking for a dynamic and results-driven Growth Manager to join our Sales and Marketing team. The ideal candidate will possess a unique blend of business acumen, technical understanding, and an instinct for trend-spotting to drive growth and expand our market presence in the IT consulting domain.
Key Responsibilities:
Growth Strategy Development:
Develop and implement sustainable growth strategies to increase market share, customer base, and overall company revenue.
Work closely with the sales and marketing teams to refine and execute lead generation campaigns and engagement strategies.
Data Analysis & Reporting:
Analyze sales metrics, market trends, and customer feedback to identify growth opportunities and areas for improvement.
Provide regular reports and recommendations to the senior leadership based on market intelligence.
Sales & Marketing Collaboration:
Collaborate with the sales team to optimize sales processes, refine customer segmentation, and align sales strategies with marketing campaigns.
Work with the marketing team to develop content, tools, and campaigns that cater to the identified growth areas.
Market & Trend Analysis:
Stay updated with the latest trends in the IT consulting sector, analyzing competitive strategies, and identifying gaps in our current offerings.
Client Engagement:
Build and maintain relationships with key clients, understanding their needs, and ensuring our services align with their objectives.
Attend industry conferences, webinars, and networking events to build and strengthen industry relationships.
Qualifications:
Minimum of 5 years experience in sales, marketing, or growth roles, preferably in the IT consulting sector.
Strong analytical, communication, and presentation skills.
Proficient in using CRM tools, data analytics platforms, and other relevant software.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Proven track record of driving growth and scaling businesses.
