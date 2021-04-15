Growth Manager - International Expansion - Proxify AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

Proxify AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-15Proxify is a fast-growing tech talent company that connects early-stage startups and scaleups with vetted remote software engineers. Currently, the company is growing by one full-time engineer every fourth working day.We have already established ourselves as one of the leading companies in the Nordics for remote tech talent and we are now looking to expand to new markets. This is where you come in, our new Growth manager with a focus on international expansion.Can we go from 3 to 9 markets in 2021?In November 2020, Proxify actively started to acquire clients from outside of Sweden. We used Denmark and the Netherlands as test markets. The experiment turned out to be successful and we are now eager to increase our presence outside of Sweden. In 2021, we want to improve in Denmark and the Netherlands and enter an additional 6 markets.Example of things you will doSet tactics for international expansion and scaling.Manage, develop, and execute the roadmap for international expansion.Develop a set of repeatable growth marketing techniques, tools, and infrastructure that can be deployed across Proxify's target marketsManage and collaborate with multiple stakeholders, including local SEM partners, and local executive leaders.Operate with influence across a wide variety of technical, partner, and commercial teams.Ideate, test, iterate, and optimize growth via paid acquisition, and retargetingConstantly work on new channels, creatives, and other ideas for experimentation, optimization, and acquisition growth.Provide input for changes to e.g. UX/UI and copy to improve conversionsBuild robust reporting that brings our spending on disparate channels into focus and communicates impact to sales, marketing, talent, and management teams.Who you are2-3 years of experience in a growth manager, strategic accounts, or partnerships role1-2 years of experience in the technology spaceExperience designing processes and optimizing digital experiences with a focus on conversionProject management experience where you've to lead the growth strategy for multiple initiatives simultaneously from start to finishStrong quantitative skills, and basic experience in third party analytics and keyword research toolsAnalytical - you can glean insights from complex sets of information and communicate key takeaways effectivelyAn entrepreneurially minded individual willing to challenge how we operateDo you recognize yourself? If you have all of this, we can offer you a great place to work, where we as a team execute on an amazing growth journey.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15Proxify ABEngelbrekts Kyrkogata 7B11426 STOCKHOLM5695374