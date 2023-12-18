Growth Lead to Proposales
UU Brand & Recruit AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UU Brand & Recruit AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
At Proposales, we're on a mission to shape the future of business proposals, replacing static documents by defining a new online standard fully powered by web technology (literally, a piece of internet infrastructure). We're very excited to add a skilled and passionate Growth Lead to drive our community marketing within our hospitality vertical. This position is located at our headquarters in Stockholm.
A bit about the role
Let's start with where we're at. We're a SaaS startup (soon a scale up) with solid funding and customers in almost 30 countries and planning to grow a lot more. We're currently well established as the #1 proposal tool for hotels in the Nordics and a strong footprint in Europe, but at the same time we've only just begun. We have a lot more to cover in the hotel industry and we're also on our way to add more business verticals.
As Growth Lead, you're the main executor for our marketing operations for our largest vertical hospitality (hotel industry). The role includes leading the day-to-day marketing initiatives when it comes to existing leads (high quality outbound) and focuses more on quality-based than quantity-based activities.
You will work closely with the field sales team and support them in their daily business and make sure our material and landing pages are up to date. You'll also collaborate with our existing customers in creative ways to create qualitative and smart marketing and success stories.
Lastly, it's your responsibility to make sure we have the right structures, tools and processes to increase quality and brand awareness towards the target group.
As Growth Lead, you will:
• Lead and execute on the day-to-day marketing activities when it comes to existing leads (high quality outbound).
• Set up and improve funnels regarding high quality outbound.
• Collaborate cross-functionally and with our current customers to create strong and creative community marketing.
• Lead A/B testing and continuously test different campaigns on various ad platforms.
• Manage our marketing P&L, allocate budgets and reach set targets.
• Analyse, optimise and modify ad spend and ongoing projects to achieve goals.
• Creatively test new channels and trends.
• Work hands-on with growth, marketing and branding efforts within digital offers.
• Take ownership and ensure we follow the go-to-market plan.
• Define key success metrics together with COO and CEO.
• Be an important part of the journey going from startup to scale up.
About you
You are ambitious, creative and above all passionate about marketing and tech. You enjoy working both strategically and hands-on and get motivated by exciting challenges and exploring new creative ways of raising brand awareness and creating leads. Lastly, you are a good fit with our scaleup journey as you're a self-starter who likes taking overall ownership and has a strong ability to get things done.
We believe that the ideal candidate has:
Work experience wise, we believe you're a mix between a tech and a marketing person with a proven track record of quality marketing preferably in an international context. In other words, you most likely come from a tech startup that has gone through a growth journey.
• Experience from managing digital accounts, paid social channels, and driving commercial performance.
• Proven track record within digital marketing tools.
• Proven experience with digital marketing, including search ads, paid social, and programmatic ads working towards clear goals.
• Hands-on and strategic experience with SEO.
• Proficient in managing a significant marketing budget, with a track record of successful campaigns.
• Familiarity with organic social media channels and audience engagement.
• Experience from scaling a SaaS business from a marketing perspective, from an early stage and beyond.
• Strong interpersonal skills.
• A strong analytical and data-driven mindset that translates into effective decision making and problem-solving.
Proposales could be your ideal workplace if you:
• Believe a tech-first mindset is the right way to scale a SaaS business.
• Enjoy the startup environment and how your input and actions quickly can turn into results.
• Want to work with truly passionate colleagues who care about every detail of the platform as well as the value it brings to our customers and their customers in turn.
• Share our high ambitions and goals as well as enjoy working hard to see amazing results.
• Have a network within the hotel industry in Europe.
• Are multilingual, English is a must have and other European languages are meritorious.
• Want to take ownership, figuratively and literally (you'll be included in our stock option plan).
Sounds like a match?
Welcome to apply! Our recruitment partner UrbanUrban manages the process and lead recruiters are Ida Garamvölgyi (ida@urbanurban.se
and Helena Melin (helena@urbanurban.se
). Please note that we do not accept applications via email, only through the link above/below.
We'll finalise the recruitment as soon as we've found the perfect match. Having said that, please don't wait to submit your application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UU Brand & Recruit AB
(org.nr 556787-9910) Arbetsplats
UrbanJobb Jobbnummer
8336432