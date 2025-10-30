Growth and Partnerships Lead
Axo Finans AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axo Finans AB i Stockholm
uScore is on a mission to become the #1 personal finance platform in the Nordics. We help people make smarter decisions through data, technology, and partnerships with leading financial institutions.
We are now looking for a driven business builder to spearhead our growth in Sweden and Finland. This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-scaling Nordic platform at an early stage with ambitious goals and play a leading role in building our partner ecosystem and monetization engine.
Your Role
As Growth & Partnerships Lead, reporting directly to the Chief Experience Officer, you will:
Build the market: Act as the business lead for Sweden (and later Finland), driving growth until we are fully established.
Win partners: Secure and expand partnerships that attract more members and drive monetization.
Develop and launch: From new products and features to bold growth initiatives (aka subscriptions, gamification, data-driven services).
Own execution: Take initiatives from idea to launch, drive cross-functional delivery across marketing, product, and tech.
Deliver impact: Ensure initiatives translate into measurable growth in members and gross profit.
What You'll Be Doing Day-to-Day
Grow the market: Spot opportunities and launch initiatives to scale Sweden fast.
Win partners: Build and manage a high-value portfolio, tapping Nordic synergies.
Build, test & grow: Pilot new services, test business models, and push launches that scale.
Fuel marketing: Support campaigns, landing pages, and CMS content that convert.
Make it happen: Bridge strategy and execution, delivering results on time.
What We're Looking For
You're analytical, ambitious, and commercially driven; with a few years of experience in business development, partnerships, management onsulting or fintech/scaleups. You bring:
Growth mindset: Identify and implement growth opportunities across product, marketing and partnerships.
Partnership skills; B2B deals, negotiations, co-creation
Project management & product sense; ideally with MVPs and test-and-learn cycles.
Data confidence; spotting opportunities and turning insights into action.
Comfort with AI tools, automation, and no-code.
Above all: ambition beats tenure; drive matters more than years.
Why Join uScore?
Impact: You will own and drive growth in one, possible two, of our most important markets.
Ambition: Join a fast-scaling team with big goals.
Ownership: From strategy to execution, you'll be in the driver's seat.
Culture: We are builders; outcome-driven, straight-shooters, thriving in a fast, entrepreneurial environment.
Scale: Already serving 1M+ members, we are building the largest personal finance platform in the Nordics.
We review applications and invite for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please submit your CV and a short motivational letter as soon as possible, and no later than October 31, 2025.
Feel free to reach out to Jacob if any questions: Jacob Risgaard Knudsen, Head of uScore, Chief Experience Officer +47 4064 1647 jrk@axogroup.com
About uScore: uScore is part of Axo group, a leading Nordic fintech. Founded in 2019, uScore helps people take control of their finances with a free credit score, smart insights, and tailored offers. uScore has offices in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, We help more than 1 million members make smarter decisions through data, technology, and partnerships with leading brands. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axo Finans AB
(org.nr 556907-5673), https://www.axogroup.com Arbetsplats
Axo Group Jobbnummer
9582470