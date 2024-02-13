Group Supplier Quality Engineer
2024-02-13
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Ensure supplier quality standards and contribute to our growth journey
NKT is expanding the Group Quality Team with a Group Supplier Quality Engineer. You will manage supplier quality programs ensuring that products delivered from suppliers comply with NKTs standards. Do you enjoy establishing relationships, thrive in an international setting and want to contribute to a greener world?
Provide supplier quality analysis and create strong supplier partnerships
You will be responsible for ensuring that supplier-related quality concerns are promptly addressed based on validated data. Your duties will include the overseeing implementation and validation of corrective actions to safeguard NKT operations against supplier errors. This necessitates a strong partnership with suppliers. You will also collaborate closely with both group and local quality and procurement teams at our headquarters, NKT production sites, and major projects to ensure supplier quality performance. This means, presence at our different sites, offices and suppliers is key in this role.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Manage supplier quality KPI's, escalate deviations to suppliers, initiate improvement actions and follow-up internally and externally.
* Support group supplier incident management processes and Business lines quality teams with best practice and expert advice
* Supply quality input to and support Group Supplier Audit organization
* Train and give guidance to NKT suppliers risk assessment, non-conformities handling, root-cause analysis tools
* Set up workflow to capture key requirements and standards
* Lead and/or participating in process changes, improvements and efficiency activities
You will join an international and collaborating team. We are open to flexible locations at any of our offices in Germany (Cologne or Berlin), Sweden (Alingsås or Malmö), Poland or Czech Republic. If you're located in the northern part of Europe and prefer being home-based, that is a possibility as well. Frequent travelling is to be expected.
A relationship builder with experience in supplier audits
As the ideal candidate for this position, you possess strong relationship-building abilities coupled with exceptional communication skills. Your proficiency in planning and organizing, alongside your capacity to prioritize tasks, is crucial for success in this role. Demonstrating a proactive attitude, you consistently take ownership of deliverables. Your collaborative work ethic and positive demeanor contribute significantly to team dynamics.
You also have:
* BSc. in Engineering or equivalent education
* Experience in supplier audits - ideally as a ISO 9001 Lead Auditor
* Some years of experience as Supplier Quality Engineer within a manufacturing environment
* Experience providing Root Cause Analyses and using tools as Ishikawa, 5-Why, 8D or equivalent
* Fluency in English
Lean Six Sigma green belt certification
Contribute, develop and grow
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer the possibility to join an international company, an important role within Group Quality Team and exciting career opportunities.
"As a leader, I am empowering my team to take full ownership of their respective areas, while supporting a flexible work environment and fostering a collaborative spirit. I look forward to working with you!"
Alan Parrish, Sr. Manager, Group Supplier Quality
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 8th of March. Personality tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position or have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Angelina Nilsson, Global Talent Attraction Specialist, angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
