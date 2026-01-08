Group Quality Lead
2026-01-08
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 6,000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.3 billion in 2024. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Contribute to ensuring high-level of product and process quality for NKT's Business Line
NKT is on a growth journey, and the Group Quality team is welcoming a new member to support our Business Line Power Cable Accessories (ACC). Are you a process and quality professional committed to ensuring quality through process improvements? Do you want to enhance our process quality standards and ensure that we consistently satisfy our customers' expectations? Join us and contribute to a greener world!
Secure, optimize and improve our process and product quality standards
As a Group Quality Lead, you will give optimized support and guidance to the Business Line stakeholders with the implementation and execution of activities needed to secure high-quality output. This through supplying active support, being present on the shop-floor, serve as point of contact and provide expert advice and best-practice sharing between our two production sites in Alingsås, Sweden and Nordenham, Germany.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Supply direct execution of process and quality improvements with site management
* Facilitate and initiate activities to uniform and optimize processes between the sites and give support, guidance and best-practice to local stakeholders
* Implement and maintain a governance with main stakeholders
* Initiate, moderate and coordinate steering committee and quality councils
* Manage customer communication related to quality issues
* Train and develop local teams to improve and secure a positive quality culture
* Support and anchor the implementation of Group initiated processes
Conducting internal compliance and process audits
You will join an international and collaborating team. The position is located at our office in Alingsås, Sweden. Being present at our sites, collaborating with our local teams and creating long-lasting internal and external relationships is a key in this role. Travelling to our Nordenham site in Germany, around 40%, is to be expected.
Experienced quality professional with a customer focus
You are motivated and engaged, bring a collaborative mindset and have great communication skills, internally as well as externally. High level of integrity and professionalism, stakeholder management skills, collaborative approach and the ability of setting priorities is also key for this position.
You also have:
* BSc. in Engineering or equivalent education
* Several years of experience within Quality or similar position in a manufacturing industry with experience in Engineering, R&D and manufacturing processes
* Experience in DFMEA (Design Failure Mode and Effect Analysis) and & PFMEA (Process Failure Mode & Effects Analysis)
* Six Sigma and Certification in ISO9001 is a plus
* Experience providing Root Cause Analyses and using tools as Ishikawa, 5-Why, 8D or equivalent
* Fluency in English
Contribute, develop and grow
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer the possibility to join an international company, an important seat within Group Quality Team and exciting career opportunities.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 8th of February (with an English version of your CV). Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position or have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Angelina Nilsson, Global Talent Attraction Specialist, angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07
NKT HV Cables AB
Angelina Nilsson +46 721562851
9674494