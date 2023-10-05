Group Product Manager - Workplace
2023-10-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to be a leader in an amazing organization serving one of the foundational areas of the Volvo Cars? Do you want to help us innovate the workplace experience?
Workplace is setting a new real estate strategy where sustainability and attractiveness is to be on par with market cost. Workplace Digital have two teams to oversee this. One is focusing the transition to Smart buildings/Internet of Things (IoT) with the vision to have an Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) in our facilities. The other team handles the development of existing digital portfolio/applications where your role will be to modernize and simplify.
As a Group Product Manager for Workplace, you will oversee the cluster of two Digital Workplace product teams, smart Buildings and Industrial, and enable the Workplace business on their focused digital transformation journey. You will take a large responsibility in setting the strategy and priorities for how to reach our Smart buildings vision.
Our hypothesis is that we within a few years have both a more attractive and sustainable workplace. Additionally, we are moving from a consultant heavy organization to having in-house talent. As part of this, we need to move to a more product-oriented organization. This is where you will have an impact.
What you'll do
In the team, you will have the responsibility to build and develop the Workplace digital strategy and roadmap, to ensure a modern digital landscape supporting the future of Volvo Cars Workplace and its business requirements. You will be articulating and consistently gaining awareness of the short/long term vision to both the teams and relevant stakeholders.
* You will coach, mentor and inspire Product Managers. Through them, you will grow and develop a cluster of digital workplace professionals.
* You will ensure that we prioritize the most impactful ideas and that our solutions meet the needs of our users. You will be the voice of product in the Product team through a friendly and effective collaboration with your Engineering and UX counterparts.
* Together with your engineering counterparts, you shape and design the composition of the product teams to build relevant, feasible and valuable solutions that meet the users' needs. This role also focuses on optimizing the value of the products to attain the business goals and user needs while maximizing the return on the investments.
* As Group Product Manager you collaborate within the bigger Volvo Cars Digital organization to leverage its full capability to Workplace business.
What you'll bring
We believe that you have experience of working as a Senior Product Manager or a Group Product Manager with a focus on the workplace domain. You like to coach, develop, inspire, and grow a product team, and have previous experience doing so; you know what it takes to build a phenomenal team.
You are knowledgeable and excited about modern software development that builds products our users love. You are fluent in turning insight into experiments. You are skilled in product strategy and willing to work hands-on to ensure that we learn and iterate. Experience with business processes around IoT, facilities and management systems.
Finally, you fully embrace a growth mindset and can encourage others to do the same. You are someone who likes to have fun at work and makes sure everyone always feels welcome and included!
