Group Manager With International Focus To Afry Nuclear Sweden
2024-02-13
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY has been working in the nuclear power industry for many decades, successfully delivering thousands of projects internationally while covering the entire life-cycle of nuclear plants.
Our business unit in Sweden is now looking for a group manager to focus on the development of our international nuclear business and software products for simulation modelling/risk assessment. The main focus will be to further develop our international business, which will be done mainly through international sales and project portfolio management. You will also have product ownership of an AFRY software for radiological risks and dose assessments. Depending on your profile, other managerial responsibilities might also be suitable, such as e.g managing of projects and interaction with Swedish customers.
The projects often involve radioactive waste management, remediation strategies and dose assessments, but also nuclear safety support for nations seeking to develop into nuclear power production.
You will be manager for a group of staff, as well as for subconsultants, located in both Sweden and abroad. The role comes with a lot of freedom to lead and develop your own group to enhance the business. Most of our clients are located in the Nordic region, but our projects could be conducted in other parts of the world and with international staff.
This is an exclusive opportunity to be a part of environmentally important projects. You will have the opportunity to learn from international experts worldwide and to work with different cultures. You will report to the section manager and you will be part of the extended management team for business unit Nuclear Sweden where AFRYs core values Brave, Devoted and Team players are key to success. You will also collaborate with AFRY's Global Nuclear organization.
Read more about us here: https://afry.com/en
Qualifications
We place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your potential for development with us. Because if we find that match, we also believe that you will thrive with us as a group manager. Win-win!
We are currently looking for a skilled and humble leader who possesses significant self-awareness. By being aware of your strengths and weaknesses, it becomes easier to collaborate with others to get the job done efficiently.
You also need to be motivated to create and maintain many positive relationships with colleagues, customers, and team members. There are numerous points of contact, and we view strong relationships as the best foundation for building trust with our customers and providing your team with the best conditions for success.
Equally important for the role is your business acumen and customer focus. You are expected to channel energy and resources into projects that add value and may sometimes need to take calculated risks to achieve goals.
To succeed in the role, you need the following experiences and background:
Experience of sales and account management
Experience of project portfolio management
Experience from working in a technical industry
A post secondary degree in engineering or another equivalent degree
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
It's a plus if you also have:
Experience from a managerial position
Experience of international sales and account management
Experience of remote leadership (staff in other places than your own)
Experience from the nuclear industry
Experience from radioactive waste management
Experience of software product ownership
Ability to speak and write in Swedish
Additional Information
Location: You can be located anywhere in the Nordic region, it is however a plus if you are located in Gothenburg, Varberg, Malmö, Stockholm, Uppsala or Oskarshamn. Travel is a natural part of the position and may include visits to clients, the team and projects, for example in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Olso and other countries, especially in Eastern Europe.
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We are courageous and dedicated team players who constantly strive to possess the sharpest expertise in the market. We also know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure.
What our employees appreciate most among our benefits is the offering in terms of wellness and the staff association Club AFRY. Through Club AFRY, we provide a wide variety of interesting recreational activities and the opportunity to have fun with colleagues even outside of work, such as cultural and sports events, book clubs, choirs, cabin rentals, sports activities, and more.
Have we captured your interest? We hope so!
Last day to apply: 2024-03-14. This is an ongoing recruitment process, and the position can be filled before the last day of application, so do not hesitate to send in your application in good time.
About the recruitment process:
If you proceed in this recruitment process, we will use tests as a step to identify your potential. This means assessing how well you match the parts of the profile related to personal qualities and problem-solving abilities. The tests also help ensure a more accurate and fair recruitment process.
Since the position may involve working in classified areas, you will undergo drug tests and security clearances before the start of the employment.
I, who will become your manager, is named Jan-Erik Bendiksen. My leadership philosophy is to be attentive to each individual in the team so that everyone receives the right support and an interesting development. I value openness in my surroundings and gladly provide a lot of freedom with responsibility. I believe our success begins with you feeling well and enjoying your work!
If you want to know more about the position, the development opportunities available, or perhaps how we work in the team, please feel free to reach out to Jan-Erik Bendiksen, Section Manager AFRY Energy Nuclear, at jan-erik.bendiksen@afry.com
