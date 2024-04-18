Group Manager Test Drivers
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are entering an era with new technology, high environmental demands and game changing possibilities for the transport industry through integrated services. Our team delivers customer input, verification and validation to secure that we constantly reach our customers' expectations.
You will be a part of the test driver team, a well established team at Hällered proving ground (closed to Göteborg), executing truck and bus tests on proving grounds and on roads. The team consists of high performing drivers and function testers with proven experience from the field.
Together, we have the key task to provide to our stakeholders accurate and actionable verification and validation data. In the team we value constant dialogue, teamwork, product passion and customer focus.
Join us and contribute to this exciting journey we have in front of us!
This is how you could make an impact
As a Group Manager, you will lead the team providing vehicle and customer data to the engineering community in the field of durability and reliability, function, fuel economy or ADAS. You will work in close collaboration with test engineers and mechanics for an efficient execution of the tests.
You will play an important role in the development of our proving grounds towards new technology. You will get the opportunity to learn a lot about our customers as well as our products.
Who are you?
We believe you are inspiring and highly motivated person with several years of leadership experience from line manager positions or many years of X-functional leadership experience, preferably in product development or transport industry. With your background, you have passion for people, to get everyone grow and the team perform to its best.
You have an ability to establish and develop network and relations with relevant departments and stakeholders across the company. You use logic and methods to solve difficult problems with effective, creative and ingenious solutions. You hold a Bachelor of Science or a Master of Science in mechanical or electrical engineering.
Are we the perfect match ?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. Apply today!
Any question, feel free to contact Romain Klein, Director Vehicle Verification and Validation, 076 553 4025.
Last application date is 5th of May 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
