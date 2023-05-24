Group Manager System Integration and Test
2023-05-24
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
We are Product Test, a part of Vehicle Software Factory
We test GTT's complete software deliveries and understand the full product, hardware and software.
We will continue to grow in capacity and responsibility in the coming years!
Electrification and CO2 challenges are keeping us busy, just like the need for improved effectiveness and efficiency in our software release flow. As part of GTTs Vehicle Software Factory, we are working globally with all sites and with our colleagues in the other engineering departments. We are located in two sites: Bangalore and Gothenburg and we proudly take ownership of of our software integration and testing responsibilities.
Your future role?
We are looking for a group manager for a team of highly skilled lead and senior Software Integrators and Testers.
With your team, you will have full responsibility to integrate and test the full Vehicle Technology delivery, in all our different truck products. You will heavily support your colleagues in Vehicle Software Factory, as well as in other value streams of Vehicle Technology. We need you to play an active role in developing our Global Technology Area and shape our common vision of Product Test. Together we own and drive the test strategy for Vehicle Technology deliveries.
Who are You?
We believe that it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. You are ready to challenge your team, your peers and the Product Test management team, and you feel comfortable in being challenged. You face change with curiosity and are willing to look forward.
A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterizes your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
You are holding a University/Bachelor/Master degree in mechatronics or software engineering.
You have a proven experience within the area of testing complete system deliveries.
Preferably, you have worked with Software Integration in your earlier roles throughout your career.
You are experienced in agile ways of working.
You have managerial experience from line or project management.
What can we offer?
We can offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
Do you have a solid mechatronics or software engineering background?
Do you like to work in a global team?
Do you dare to take full Global Ownership?
Do you have the curiosity and drive to take on new possibilities? Are you able to create a climate of cross functional collaboration where everyone is accountable and proud of the products and solutions?
If, yes - then we are hoping for you to join our team!
Contacts: Karsten Heinig, Global Technology Manager, karsten.heinig@volvo.com
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success. www.volvogroup.com/career.
