Group Manager Services System & Verification

Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
Roles and Responsibilities
Our mission, is to identify and create and deliver new digital vehicle-related services, from an end-to-end perspective (meaning crossfunctionally), by capitalizing on digitalization and the knowhow of the Volvo Group.
A directional target, is that we by 2027, have established a "Service machinery" for vehicle-related services, leading 1/3 of all Service initiatives, and are recognized as the "applied service innovation center" within Group Trucks.
We are a fairly new organization, and by finding an excellent leader for this position: group manager of Service System & Verification, we take the next tangible step on a very exciting and challenging journey.
As a leader you will inspire and challenge people to be the best they can be. You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your team to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve. Your key responsibilities will be:
In this role, you will be leading the System & Verification team, with the mission to
• Define and anchor system design and solutions for the customer services we develop
• Lead and coordinate the Verification process for the customer services we develop
• Be a valued partner to all upstream and downstream colleagues and processes,
• including the SW release flow
• Ensure that our solutions truly support the flow of value, and takes the End-to-End view;
• "it does not work until a paying customer is happily using it"
• On top of the team's explicit responsibilities, we are also looking for a leader who will support our higher level goals; to significantly improve our overall output, as a cross functional Service Stream
You will be part of Vehicle Technology, and more specifically, the Services organization, and be part of the Services Leadership Team and report to the Director of Services.
How to succeed
To succeed in this position, a solid technical foundation in System & Verification is a good start, and a passion for leading and growing the team around you will be the next building block.
On top of this, you will probably bring your passion for at least one of the following topics: test automation, service design, continuous improvement culture or logistics business knowledge.
If you combine the above, with a Mindset of: "The overall flow of value is more important than my silo", your success is very close to assured.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
Contacts: Hiring Manager: David Klippudde, Talent acquisition team: Haris Dedic
Last application date: March 31
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
